About fifty kilometers of paths in the valley floor have been marked and a Nordic walking park certified by the Italian school of discipline has been created. It is the result of the commitment that the municipal administration of Taibon has made in following a cross-border Interreg project which also involved the tourist consortium of Lienz and the tourist association of Sesto Pusteria. The subjects representing the three realities met in Taibon to share what they have done in the last year.

«It is a small Interreg which also saw the Gals of East Tyrol, Pusteria and Alto Bellunese among the actors», explains Fiorangela Beltrame, municipal councilor of Taibon who followed the project, «but which involved us a lot especially at the bureaucratic level. For this I thank, in addition to the many volunteers who have collaborated, also the staff of the Municipality and in particular that of the technical office ».

The cost of the Taibon project was 11,300 euros, 15% paid by the Municipality and 85% covered by European funds and a national contribution. Money that was spent on the construction of signs and signal poles for the valley floor routes, for a bulletin board, for illustrative panels and for printing paper brochures.

«Already in the recent past», Beltrame explains, «with some funds from the Pro loco consortium they had begun to plan the routes from the Tegnas car park in the town center to the Peschiere, at the gates of the San Lucano valley. Our goal, in fact, is to improve the use of these routes, while the medium-high mountain ones are managed by the CAI».

A work that has now continued with the Interreg project.

«We placed signs along the “Via del Santo con l’orso” which winds from the parking lot on the Tegnàs up to Col di Prà», says Beltrame, «and then along the “Del sole” ring route which from the opposite at Peschiere it climbs and runs alongside the first altarpiece of San Lucano, passes by Forte di Pèden, descends and arrives at Ròa del Forn or returns to Peschiere. Finally we intervened along the ancient cart roads (four variants, ndr) which from the center of Taibon, from Campagna and from Brugnàch lead to the upper hamlets of Soccól, Campedèl, Le Coste, Seràch. I thank the Castellani association which next spring will set up the itinerary aimed at making known, through sixteen information panels, the anecdotes, the history, the buildings, the fountains of the upper fractions ».

Panels that will be in three languages: Italian, English and German thanks to the translation respectively by Gianluca Santomaso and Fiorangela Beltrame. The other novelty concerns the creation of a Nordic walking park consisting of three paths of different lengths: the longest (10 kilometres) which connects Taibon with the center of Agordo in a ring and was created with the collaboration of the Municipality of Agordo; the second departing from the Tegnas car park, passing through the Peschiere and returning to Taibon via the municipal road; the third starting at the Tegnas car park, stopping at the Vant and returning via the municipal road. It is a park whose constitution was followed by the municipal councilor Tamara Costantini who is a Nordic walking instructor and certified by the Italian specialty school.

«At the parking lot along the Tegnas», concludes Beltrame, «a notice board has been placed with a panel illustrating both the normal and Nordic walking routes. Furthermore, 3,000 folding cards representing the same contents are being printed».