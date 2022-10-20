Source title: 583 small shops in existing medium and high risk areas in Hohhot are at risk of transmission

China News Service, Hohhot, October 20 (Reporter Zhang Wei) On the 20th, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control, saying that at present, there are 583 medium and high risk areas in Hohhot, and there are still new cases. Small shops are at risk of transmission. According to Liu Yuanjun, a second-level researcher of the Hohhot Municipal Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 19, there were 9 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Hohhot, including 2 cases that were converted from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases; new asymptomatic cases 34 cases were infected; 12 newly confirmed cases were cured and discharged, and 104 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation. As of 24:00 on October 19, there were 250 confirmed cases and 1,895 asymptomatic infections in Hohhot. Liu Yuanjun said that at present, there are 343 high-risk areas and 240 medium-risk areas in Hohhot. "Compared with October 18, the number of high-risk areas decreased by 24, and the number of medium-risk areas increased by 5." Liu Yuanjun said that there are still new cases in this round of the epidemic, and there is a risk of transmission in small shops near the community. In order to effectively block the source of infection, small supermarkets are temporarily closed, and large-scale insurance providers are kept open to ensure that the basic life of residents is not affected. Since October 6, Hohhot has launched the "online order + offline delivery" supply guarantee model. According to Tan Jinlong, deputy director of the Hohhot Municipal Bureau of Commerce, it is understood that the number of orders placed on an online enterprise platform has increased by more than 100 times in a single day, which has seriously exceeded the carrying capacity of the platform, resulting in the inability of citizens to log in or use them. "After the problem, the platform expanded the server capacity. At present, the e-commerce enterprise platforms have returned to normal." Tan Jinlong said that from October 6th to October 19th, the total orders of all e-commerce platforms in Hohhot were 4.65 million orders, an average of 4.65 million orders per day. 332,000 orders, which can meet the needs of citizens for online shopping. At present, Hohhot has sufficient supplies of vegetables, grains and oils, meat and eggs and other daily necessities. Tan Jinlong introduced that in response to the diversified living needs of citizens, the "point-to-point" direct supply model of "comprehensive supermarket (farmer's market) + residents", and the "online ordering, offline delivery" contactless shopping of "e-commerce platform + residents" There are four supply modes: the customized group purchase mode of "property + dealer + residents" and the unified purchase and distribution of "unit (community) + planting base (dealer)". The company flexibly adopts the "family package" and launches vegetables + eggs Meat, vegetable + grain and oil, dairy product package and other guarantee packages. At the same time, closed-loop management is strictly implemented for supermarket employees, and the daily "1 nucleic acid test + 2 antigen tests" is implemented, and closed-loop management personnel are divided into inner and outer fields according to the division of labor, and the protection level of personnel is correspondingly improved.

