An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale was recorded this Saturday in the province of Guayas, in the coastal area of ​​Ecuador, the seismic event occurred at 12:12 local time in the country located in the northwestern region of South America. South; although, it was also felt in northern Peru, according to the International Seismic Service.

The quake was located at a depth of 65.7 km, the USGS said, naming the quake a “Yellow Alert” status with the potential “for quake-related deaths and economic losses.”

According to the preliminary report, one person would have lost his life; Although, the USGS cautioned that “some casualties and damage are possible” but said that “the impact should be relatively localized.”

For his part, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, made a call through his Twitter account to the Risk Management Secretariat to evaluate the effects produced by the earthquake in Balao, Guayas.

In turn, Cristian Torres Bermeo, the Secretary for Risk Management, stated on Twitter that “the Secretary for Risk Management immediately deployed its capabilities due to the earthquake registered by the IGEPN on March 18. Carrying out monitoring and information gathering”.