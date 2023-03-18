Home Sports Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth: Unai Emery’s side claim third win in four games
Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth: Unai Emery’s side claim third win in four games

Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth: Unai Emery’s side claim third win in four games
Jacob Ramsey scored Aston Villa’s second as they saw off Bournemouth at Villa Park

Unai Emery says his Aston Villa side have to show “big ambition” and push for a European place after they cruised past struggling Bournemouth at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz was picked out by Leon Bailey and swept home from close range early on, before Jacob Ramsey jinked past Jack Stephens to make sure of three points.

Villa added a third when Emi Buendia headed in from a yard out after Tyrone Mings flicked on Luiz’s corner to seal the hosts’ third win in four Premier League games.

Villa stay 11th but move to within four points of sixth, while Bournemouth remain in the bottom three after being brought back down to earth following their win over Liverpool last weekend.

“After the matches we lost to Arsenal and Leicester, the reaction has been fantastic. Today is maybe the best 90 minutes we played here since I arrived,” Emery told BBC Match of the Day.

“We controlled the game with the ball. We conceded some chances to them, but I think it is normal because they are in a good moment. I’m happy today and I want to share it with the players and supporters.

“We have to rest a little bit but now we have a big challenge because we are slowly going up. We are looking up. It’s important to have big ambitions and face big challenges. We have Chelsea in two weeks and we have to try and be consistent.

“Next step is top 10, but if we are ambitious you want to get to something more and look at the teams in the European positions. Of course it is not in our hands to take a European place, but we have to try. We have to take this new challenge.”

Villa were on top from the start and, after Luiz put them in front, they had numerous chances to extend the lead.

Ollie Watkins had the best of the opportunities when he was put through by Buendia, only for his dinked effort to be kept out by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The hosts might also have had a penalty six minutes before the break when Ramsey’s goalbound shot was deflected over the bar by the hand of Stephens, but the video assistant referee turned down Villa’s appeals.

Bournemouth’s limited threat came through the pace of their front three. However, Dominic Solanke, now without a goal in 10 league matches, lacked conviction when clean through and his hesitation allowed Mings to get back and make the block.

Defeat left Gary O’Neil’s side a point from safety, but there was a major highlight as David Brooks came on to make his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in 2021 – 534 days since his last game.

Villa continue to make progress under Emery

When Emery took charge in October, Villa were below Bournemouth in the table. Victory on Saturday means they are now 14 points ahead of them and they looked the superior side throughout.

Even before going in front, Villa looked to have the measure of Bournemouth, with Buendia, flanked by Ramsey and Bailey, finding space between midfield and defence and looking to feed Watkins.

After the goal, VIlla eased off and allowed Bournemouth back into it, but a couple of scares midway through the half shook them out of their slumber and by the break they were in the ascendancy once more.

Chances were more scarce early in the second period, but Villa always maintained control of the game as Luiz and John McGinn patrolled the middle of the park, and the hosts always looked the more likely to find the game’s second goal.

Ramsey eventually provided it and Villa were able to express themselves for the final 10 minutes, creating chances at will as Watkins came close again and Mings spurned a glorious chance, shooting straight at Neto from seven yards out having been left all alone at the far post.

With 11 games to go and only four points separating sixth and 11th in the table, Villa have the chance to make it an exciting end to the season and push for an unlikely European spot.

Blunt Bournemouth struggle again on road

After the high of toppling Liverpool a week ago, it was back to reality for Bournemouth as they succumbed to a ninth defeat in 10 away games in all competitions.

The manner in which Villa were able to cut through them will be a concern for O’Neil and the Cherries have now kept only one clean sheet in 24 league away games.

Bournemouth’s best spell came after the opening goal as they managed to get players close to Buendia and frustrate the Villa creator.

However, Villa adjusted, Bournemouth did not and the Argentine was soon collecting the ball in vast areas of space again – and if it was not him, then it was Bailey, Ramsey or left-back Alex Moreno exposing the gaps.

Just as concerning was the lack of threat at the other end. Against Liverpool and Arsenal, Bournemouth were always dangerous on the break.

They were again here but, with Villa also at their best on the counter, such chances were harder to come by, especially after going behind so early.

Tasked with trying to break down a set Villa backline, Bournemouth rarely troubled Emi Martinez in the home goal as they suffered another disappointing day on the road.

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn

  2. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luis

  3. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey

  4. Squad number11Player nameWatkins

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash

  6. Squad number15Player nameAlex Moreno

  7. Squad number10Player nameGood day

  8. Squad number5Player nameMixed

  9. Squad number4Player nameSo

  10. Squad number31Player nameBailey

  11. Squad number1Player nameAnd Martinez

  12. Squad number9Player nameTraore

  13. Squad number22Player nameDuran

  14. Squad number16Player nameChambers

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number7Player nameBrooks

  2. Squad number13Player nameNeto

  3. Squad number24Player nameSemen

  4. Squad number29Player nameBilling

  5. Squad number25Player nameyear

  6. Squad number8Player namelerma

  7. Squad number5Player nameKelly

  8. Squad number11Player nameOuattara

  9. Squad number14Player nameRothwell

  10. Squad number3Player nameStephens

  11. Squad number9Player nameSolanke

  12. Squad number32Player nameAnthony

  13. Squad number15Player nameA Smith

  14. Squad number22Player nameTraore

  15. Squad number21Player nameMoore

  16. Squad number18Player namevineyard

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1And Martinez
  • 2Cash
  • 4So
  • 5Mixed
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 7McGinnBooked at 36minsSubstituted forChambersat 90+1′minutes
  • 6Douglas Luis
  • 31BaileySubstituted forTraoreat 65′minutes
  • 10Good daySubstituted forDuranat 90+1′minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Santos Silva
  • 9Traore
  • 16Chambers
  • 18Young
  • 22Duran
  • 25Olsen
  • 27Worthy
  • 38Sinisalo

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A SmithSubstituted forBrooksat 79′minutes
  • 3StephensBooked at 79mins
  • 25yearBooked at 66mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 11OuattaraSubstituted forvineyardat 90+1′minutes
  • 14RothwellSubstituted forTraoreat 59′minutes
  • 8lermaBooked at 58mins
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forSemenat 59′minutes
  • 29BillingBooked at 14minsSubstituted forMooreat 90+2′minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 7Brooks
  • 10Christie
  • 18vineyard
  • 21Moore
  • 22Traore
  • 24Semen

Referee:
Robert Jones

Attendance:
41,021

Live Text

