by admin
75 years of the Superior Courts of Quibdó and Administrative Courts of Chocó

On April 17, 2023, the Superior Courts of Quibdó and the Administrative Litigation Court of Chocó celebrated their 75th anniversary of institutional life. These Courts were created by Law 13 of November 3, 1947.

The act of celebration was attended by judicial servants, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice Fernando Castillo Cadena, Gerson Chaverra Castro, vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice and Oscar Darío Amaya Navas, vice president of the Council of State.

Gerson Chaverra Castro, vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice, and César Palomino Cortés, magistrate of the second section of the Council of State, were recognized for a lifetime of service to the judicial branch, beginning as Judges in the Judicial District of Quibdo, Magistrates of the Superior Court of Quibdó and Administrative Litigation and Magistrates of the Superior Court of Bogotá, criminal chamber, and of the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca, today magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice, criminal appeal chamber and of the Second Section of the State Council, highlighting his intelligence, rectitude, honor and professional decorum throughout his professional life.

