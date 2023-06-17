8 dead in a heat wave hitting Mexico

Eight people have died in a severe heat wave that has hit Mexico since mid-April, the third this year, according to what the government announced.

The government said seven of the victims died of heatstroke and the eighth of dehydration between April 14 and June 12. Three were killed in the state of Veracruz in the east of the country, two in the state of Quintana Roo in the southeast, two others in Sonora in the north and one in Oaxaca in the south.

In Mexico, the temperature during the current week reached a record high of 35 degrees Celsius. In the center of the capital, the atmosphere was stifling due to traffic and gas emissions from traffic and companies.

In Monterrey, in the northeast of the country, the temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius. In this prosperous city, which suffered an unprecedented drought last year, reduced water pressure in homes and increased the use of electricity to operate air conditioners, which led to power outages.

The government of the state of Nuevo León, where Monterrey is located, has taken measures for children to follow a hybrid system, attending school for only two hours a day to avoid exposure to the sun.

