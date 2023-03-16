Home News 8-year-old sister raped by girlfriend: six years in prison > – News – Lower Saxony
8-year-old sister raped by girlfriend: six years in prison > – News – Lower Saxony

8-year-old sister raped by girlfriend: six years in prison >

Status: 03/16/2023 07:15 a.m

The 32-year-old was targeted by the FBI. (theme picture)

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to almost six years in prison by the Oldenburg Regional Court for particularly serious sexual abuse. The man had repeatedly raped his girlfriend’s eight-year-old sister. He had made video films of the deeds. The man’s girlfriend is said to have brought her little sister to the 32-year-old so that he could rape the eight-year-old. The girlfriend of the accused will be investigated separately. It is not yet clear when she will have to appear in court. The process was made possible by the American FBI. The 32-year-old was targeted by American investigators because he is said to have downloaded child pornography from the Internet. The FBI then informed the German investigators.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Oldenburg | 03/16/2023 | 6:30 a.m

