On August 15, in the embankment section of Miaotou Town, Hanjiang River, Hanchuan City, cadres and the masses and electricians were inspecting the water pump to lift water. Photo: Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Zhang Hong correspondent Yu Jianbing Liu Dingxu Xie Zhiming

Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News (Reporter Chen Qian, Correspondent Dou Yiran) The reporter learned that as of 7:00 on the 15th, 973,000 cadres and masses participated in drought relief in our province, and a total of 610 million was invested in drought relief.

According to the Hubei Provincial Department of Water Resources, from 8:00 to 16:00 on August 15, there were local showers in Shiyan, Shennongjia, Xiangyang, and Yichang, and there was basically no rain in other areas.

According to the statistics of the agricultural department, as of August 14, the province’s crops affected an area of ​​5.535 million mu due to drought, and the counties and cities affected by the drought were: Danjiangkou City, Zhushan County, Fang County, Tongshan County, and Jiayu County.

Except for some local water supply affected by drought, the rural water supply security situation is generally normal. Affected by the drought, on August 15, 32 counties and cities in Hubei adopted emergency water delivery methods to ensure the living water of 19,966 people in 137 administrative villages, with a total of 191 vehicles and 1,227 tons of water delivered.

The province’s large and medium-sized reservoirs have a total water storage capacity of 10.379 billion cubic meters, which is the same as the same period in history, including 7.466 billion cubic meters of large-scale reservoirs and 2.913 billion cubic meters of medium-sized reservoirs. The water storage of the five major lakes is 1.865 billion cubic meters, which is 27% less than the same period in history.

At present, 973,000 cadres and masses have participated in drought relief in the whole province, accumulatively invested 610 million yuan in drought relief funds, invested in 26,882 drought relief pump stations, 10,344 electromechanical wells, and 227,000 sets of mobile drought relief equipment.

The Hubei Provincial Department of Water Resources has dispatched 356 large and medium-sized irrigation areas for irrigation, with a total water flow of 1,589 cubic meters per second, a daily water supply of 137 million cubic meters, a cumulative water supply of 5.587 billion cubic meters, and irrigated farmland of 37.5 million mu.