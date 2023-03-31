Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, arranged an educational campaign on the theme of studying “Xi Thought” at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Thursday to unify thinking; At the same time, Li Xi’s first round of inspections kicked off, and he created three special arrangements for the first time, releasing a clear signal of rectification. Analysts point out that the so-called ideological education requested by Xi Jinping heralds the coming of a storm of rectification and rectification. Accompanying this is Li Xi’s “three sharp axes”, which are “real knives and real guns”, which are enough to make those ” “Disloyal” officials are sitting on pins and needles, and life is getting harder and harder.

Xi Jinping chairs Politburo meeting

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the official media of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on March 30. It was decided that starting from April, the Communist Party of China will study and implement “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” in two batches from top to bottom. “Theme education, unify thinking, unify will, unify action.

Another major content is to review the “Regulations on Leading Cadres Reporting Personal Matters”.

Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen the political discipline of leading cadres.

The meeting stated that leading cadres should deeply understand the meaning of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, be loyal and honest to the party, truthfully report personal matters, and consciously accept organizational supervision.

The meeting required that party committees (party groups) at all levels should fulfill the main responsibility of strictly governing the party, implement them with strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere, strictly enforce reporting disciplines, and strengthen spot checks and verifications.

On March 30, the current affairs media “Political Knowledge” under the official media of the Communist Party of China “Beijing Youth Daily” reported that the first round of inspections by the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China kicked off. The first round of inspections by the Central Committee of the 20th CPC Central Committee revealed three special arrangements for this round of inspections.

At the mobilization and deployment meeting on the 27th, Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and leader of the Central Inspection Work Leading Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Ganjie, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Inspection Work Leading Group, announced the decision on the authorization of the first round of inspection team leaders of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the division of tasks. Liu Jinguo, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Inspection Work Leading Group, presided over Meeting.

This is the first time that Li Xi, Li Ganjie, and Liu Jinguo have appeared in public reports as the leaders of the inspection work leading group of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Li Xi deployed at the meeting that he will conduct regular inspections of the party groups of 30 medium-management enterprises including China National Nuclear Corporation, Aerospace Science and Technology, and Aerospace Science and Industry; conduct inspections of the party committees of 5 medium-management financial enterprises such as China Investment Corporation and China Development Bank to “look back”; The party group of the State Sports General Administration launched mobile inspections.

The article of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection wrote: It is the first time since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that it arranges three organizational methods of regular inspections, mobile inspections and “look back” at the same time in a round of central inspections. It reflects the importance attached by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to financial work, inspection and rectification, and released a clear signal of strengthening inspection and rectification in the first year.

China’s National Financial Supervision Bureau will check banks 2,500 times

According to the “Institutional Reform Plan” of the CCP’s party and government, the CCP established the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration, which is directly under the State Council and is responsible for the supervision of the financial industry other than the securities industry. The CBIRC will no longer be retained.

The official website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a document for the first time in the name of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration on March 28, emphasizing that on-site inspection and supervision is an indispensable key to effective financial supervision. About 2,000 banking inspection teams were dispatched, and about 2,500 inspections of banking institutions were conducted.

The goal of the 2023 law enforcement project of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration of the Communist Party of China is to “firmly guard the bottom line of no systemic financial risks.” Inspection, deepening online inspection, intensifying case investigation and handling, adhering to the principle of penetration to investigate and verify cases, and continuous follow-up and supervision.

China Deploys Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Officers Overseas

The Wall Street Journal reported on March 30 that according to people familiar with the matter, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the top anti-corruption agency of the Communist Party of China, and other government departments responsible for dealing with corruption issues have begun to station officials in some Chinese embassies, where they will coordinate law enforcement matters with foreign governments. .

The anticorruption inspectors will be based primarily in countries where corrupt Chinese officials may be stashing large sums of money, such as members of the Group of Twenty (G20), one of the people said.

Now, Xi Jinping is again calling for an intensified anti-corruption campaign; a campaign that has been ordered since he took power in 2012 can be described as far-reaching. According to relevant CCP authorities, during Xi Jinping’s first two terms as General Secretary of the CCP Central Committee, the Beijing authorities have recovered nearly 10,700 suspects from overseas, including more than 60 “hundred red notice personnel”.

The report pointed out that sending anti-corruption officials to Chinese embassies overseas may arouse the vigilance of the host country. In Western countries, concerns have grown over Chinese security forces attempting to carry out law enforcement missions outside China. For example, U.S. officials have repeatedly complained that China‘s secretive agents are pursuing fugitives on U.S. soil without authorization.

Some foreign diplomats say the deployment of Chinese investigators in foreign capitals is politically fraught because host countries typically view members of foreign diplomatic missions as government officials rather than political party operatives.

According to the above-mentioned people familiar with the matter, CCDI personnel may serve overseas as government officials of state agencies rather than as investigators of political parties, in order to comply with diplomatic practice.

a storm is coming

Recently, Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized loyalty. The people he uses heavily, such as Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Wang Xiaohong, etc., are all considered to be Xi’s confidantes or loyal and reliable people.

To the outside world, Xi Jinping has come to China like a patriarch of the highest status. Victor Shih, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of California, San Diego, pointed out, “He (Xi Jinping) has become the sole decision maker on many policy issues.” Xi Jinping Forged a party structure that embraced him as the “core”, created its own guiding ideology, and has paved the way for a lifetime in power.

However, for Xi Jinping, this kind of “one venerable” status that combines various powers seems to be unreliable, and its foundation is a bit vain. For example, the calls for him to step down during the “White Paper Movement”, the forces in the military that he was difficult to control during the “Spy Balloon” incident, the clear political demands of the Sitongqiao Banner, the underground activities of the Wang Lijun gang, and the recent The old anti-Xi case of Liu Yazhou’s princeling who was re-fried seems to tell him that enemies are everywhere, in the party, among bureaucrats at all levels, in the army, among the people, and are at odds with the power center of Zhongnanhai everywhere. It will overturn.

Therefore, Xi Jinping must repeatedly emphasize at important meetings that party members and cadres must be obedient and loyal to the party. Along with Xi Jinping’s warning, Li Xi pioneered the “three-axes” anti-corruption method, which is the so-called “conventional Inspection”, “Mobile Inspection” and “Looking Back”, here are “real knives and real guns”, enough to make those “disloyal” officials feel like they are sitting on pins and needles, unable to sleep, and life is getting more and more difficult.

Going forward, Xi Jinping requested that the theme education be carried out in two batches based on learning his thoughts, unify thinking, will and action, and clean up and rectify officials at all levels within the party. This will be a storm of party rectification. It seems that people are necessary It is foreseeable that all kinds of nasty and stereotyped loyalty will flood the official media, and at the same time, many officials will also be sacked during the movement.

