A bus crash kills 18 tourists in Mexico

Hespress – AFP

At least 18 Mexican tourists were killed and 24 injured when their bus plunged into a ravine in the western Mexican state of Nayarit, a local official told AFP on Sunday.

Pedro Nunez, a civil protection official, said the bus of a private company was transporting tourists from Guadalajara in the neighboring state of Jalisco to the beaches of the Guayabitos region of Nayarit when it veered off the road and plunged into a valley.

Nunez added that all the passengers were Mexicans.

It is not known, until now, the reason behind the accident that occurred on Saturday evening.