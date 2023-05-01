This is how the return and peak plan and regional license plate will work

The road device for the return plan of this festive bridge of May Day, International Workers’ Day, is ready.

The Ministry of Mobility launched a special operation in the main corridors entering the city to guarantee the safe return of travelers arriving in Bogotá during this holiday Monday.

Likewise, more than 600 units between the Traffic Police, Civil Traffic Agents and the Guide Group will be accompanying the entry and will carry out work to control and prevent accidents in addition to helping to expedite traffic.

Keep in mind that from 12 noon to 8 at night, this Monday, May 1st, the regional peak and plate measure begins.

Citizens are reminded of the measure in the following video by Deyanira Ávila, Mobility Secretary:

This is how the Pico and regional plate will govern

Peak hours and regional plate taking into account the last digit of your vehicle plate:

In between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Only private vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) can enter Bogotá.

In between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Only private vehicles with license plates ending in the odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 can enter Bogotá.

The Ministry of Mobility reminds that outside of these hours the peak and regional plate restriction does not apply.

Next, the corridors where the peak and regional plate operates

North Highway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction South Highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction. Centenario Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá River to Cali City Avenue (Carrera 86 Avenue), in a west-east direction Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to portal 80 of the Transmilenio system, in the west-east direction Carrera 7: from 245 street to 183 street, north-south Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old via al Llano, in a south-north direction Vía Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170 street avenue, in a north-south direction Vía La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, in an east-west direction Vía a Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, in an east-west direction.

Keep these recommendations in mind

If you are traveling from any of the land terminals, keep these recommendations in mind: