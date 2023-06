The author is a writer Ten years ago, my mother sent me an email: “Child, are you alive?” We had an agreement that when traveling abroad I would send her a “I’m alive” message every day. Then mom waited three days. I wrote back: “I’m alive, but I’m hanging around Bratislava with the most famous writers of Central and Eastern Europe and I’m in euphoria.” Today I read the affected mail with a gentle feeling […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook