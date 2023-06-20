Decisive week: confirmed, doubts and possible candidates for the closing of lists

He closing of lists is already throbbing in national politics with many expectations of what will be a June 24 key in the electoral calendar. The different political spaces seek to define candidacies to run in the elections Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primary (PASO) that will take place on August 13. In a climate still marked by speculation and internal negotiations, but also tensions and conflicts, attempts are being made to move towards the formation of fronts with unity.

From the ruling party, with Union for the Fatherland recently inaugurated, replacing the Frente de Todos, it appears that no name is fully confirmed, especially for the most important positions.

As for Together for Change, which is still going through one of the most virulent inmates on the national scene, it is clear that the alliances of the sectors led by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrichopposed in some STEP, among others that will indicate the effectiveness of their different strategies.

What does the survey that announces the “most competitive PASO in history” say?

Likewise, it remains to be confirmed what will happen to the alliance of La Libertad Avanza, the force that leads Javier Miley. Although some candidacies have already been confirmed, the panorama is still incomplete in the national assembly. Finally, the Left Front and the Workers – Unity, has already announced that it will compete in the PASO with two presidential formulas.

Finally, the alliance We Do for Our Country, of the Cordovan governor, was also registered in Justice Juan Schiaretti; Principles and Values, led by Guillermo Moreno; and the Liberation Front.

Union for the Fatherland

In an inmate marked by the distance between the president Alberto Fernandez and the vice president Cristina Kirchner, it remains unclear who the candidates for each will be. The first will support the ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioliand his chief of staff, Agustín Rossi in the nation, yeah Victoria Toulouse Peace in the province of Buenos Aires.

Its Artaza He was launched this Monday as a pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government with the support of Scioli. They will also compete for head of government Leandro Santoro and Pedro Rosemblat.

The presidential possibilities of Unión por la Patria.

For her part, Cristina Kirchner evaluates whether to give the blessing for the presidency to Sergio Massathe third founder of the Frente de Todos with whom he forged a circumstantial alliance, or Peter’s Wado, the Interior Minister who completely cleared his agenda for these days. He would also give the green light to Axel Kicillof to play for the re-election of Buenos Aires.

A fourth applicant is Juan Graboisa reference to the Movement of Excluded Workers, who ratified his candidacy for president in the PASO, but clarified that, if Wado de Pedro were to appear, he would step down because he is “the best for the Nation.”

For his part, Juan Manzur joins the long list of Unión por la Patria candidates. “I’m looking forward to running,” he told the newspaper. The Gazette the Tucuman governor who aspires to integrate one of the presidential formulas of the ruling party.

Together for Change

The dispute to reach the presidency was concentrated between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, an intern among the main references of the PRO, after Mauricio Macri and María Eugenia Vidal withdrew. Furthermore, for the moment, the radicals Gerardo Morales and Facundo Manes They support their presidential candidacies, although the head of the UCR is emerging as a possible vice of Rodríguez Larreta and the second talks “with everyone” before defining his destiny.

Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Radicalism, with the exception of Elisa Carrion, is trying to figure out which will be his candidate between Bullrich and Larreta. The leader of the Civic Coalition is also a candidate and announced that she will announce her vice-president on Saturday. She is an ally of Rodríguez Larreta, in recent times she has publicly targeted Macri, Bullrich and Milei, seeking to find a destination for the seven national deputies of the Civic Coalition whose mandate will end in December.

Miguel Pichetto He also launched his presidential candidacy to “participate in the debate of ideas” of Together for Change through the Federal Republican Meeting space. Lastly, the newcomer to the coalition, José Luis Espertfrom Avanza Libertad, maintained his desire to present himself as a presidential candidate, a postulation supported by Larreta, while Bullrich wanted him in the province of Buenos Aires, as a candidate for governor or senator.

Diego Santilli and Néstor Grindetti, Larreta and Bullrich’s candidates for governor

As for Patricia Bullrich’s assembly, it is known that the members of her political table are Juan Pablo Arenaza, Hernán Lombardi, Damián Arabia, Sebastián García de Luca, Federico Pinedo, Néstor Grindetti and the consultant Derek Hampton. Regarding her vice position, it is rumored that she will be among Maximiliano Abad, Luis Naidenoff or Luis Petri.

For its part, the assembly of the head of the Buenos Aires government continues in suspense, although it seems to point towards the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales, seeking the support of his radical structure.

As for the province of Buenos Aires, they are Diego Santilli and Nestor Grindetti, the gubernatorial candidates of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, respectively. In the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, it remains to be confirmed whether Jorge Macri and Martin Lousteau they will compete hand in hand in the internship of Together for Change or if there will be more pre-candidates. Lopez Murphy maintain your aspirations and also Graciela Ocanaalthough the deputy could accompany Lousteau in his formula, after an approach.

Freedom Advances

The space founded by the liberal economist Javier Miley will have him as a candidate for president, accompanied by victoria villarruel as vice. It is not the first time that Villarruel accompanies Milei on a ballot, since in 2021 both were elected national legislators for the city of Buenos Aires.

Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel.

Regarding his plans for the province, the liberal circle had announced that the mayor of Chivilcoy, Guillermo Britos, would be the candidate for governor. However, last week Britos gave upafter marked differences due to the conditions of their arrival on the ballot.

Currently, there is no other guaranteed candidacy, although it is speculated that the national deputy Carolina Píparo, who had intentions of running for the mayor of La Plata, could be the new candidate for governor of Buenos Aires.

Jorge Macri, Ramiro Marra and Leandro Santoro will compete for the head of Government

Juan Ignacio Napoliformer director of the Association of Argentine Banks and adviser to the Jorge Brito presidency in River Plate, will be the one who will head the ballot of national senators for the province of Buenos Aires.

In addition, Milei announced that Bertie Benegas Lynch will head the list of national deputies for the province of Buenos Aires within La Libertad Avanza.

Almost two weeks ago, the pre-candidate for president confirmed that Ramiro Marraa Buenos Aires legislator, will be his candidate for head of government for the city of Buenos Aires in the next elections.

left front

The Left Front and the Workers-Unidad have already announced that they will compete in the PASO with two presidential formulas headed by Myriam Bregman and Gabriel Solanowhose internal is not free of tensions.

Myriam Bregman will perform alongside Nicholas Del Caño in the upcoming elections in August, in alliance with the Socialist Left. On the other hand, and accusing them of adapting to the Kirchnerist agenda, the Buenos Aires legislator of the Partido Obrero, Gabriel Solano, will run together with the leader of the Socialist Workers Movement, Vilma Ripoll.

The Left Front and the Workers-Unidad will present themselves with two formulas at PASO

In the province of Buenos Aires, the person leading the candidacy for governor for the Socialist Left is the railway worker and reference Rubén “Pollo” Sobrero. There, according to what was announced, he will have to face the leader of the MST, Alejandro Bodart.

Meanwhile, in the City, the one chosen to compete for the candidacy for head of government of the FIT-U will be the secretary of Ademys Union Action, Jorge Adaro, who will also compete with the teacher union secretary Vanina Biasi.

Competing outside the FIT-Unidad, the binomial will also be presented Manuela Castañeira-Lucas Ruiz as pre-candidates for president and vice, representing the New MAS.

