A docu and 4 films shot in Sardinia at the Venice Film Festival – News

A single film, “Tilipirche” (grasshoppers), all from the land of the Four Moors, director, actors and scenery, but many glimpses of Sardinia protagonists at the Venice Lido on the occasion of the Film Festival, from 30 August to 9 September next. There are five films in all that will be screened during the days of the event and which have the island as a leitmotif. “Very different films – tells ANSA Gianluca Aste, president of the Sardinia Film Commission Foundation – which reveal a rich heterogeneity of poetic sensibilities and experimental aesthetics, playing between international co-production of global aspiration and art house production within of the Biennale College programme”.

Five films with a different degree of production in Sardinia. Going in order of screenings, we start on 1 September with “The year of the egg” for the Biennale College, a film made by Diero srl, a production house in Olbia in which director Claudio Casale tells the story of a young couple who, while waiting for their first child, decide to have him born away from the world around them. On 3 September in Giornate degli Autori it is the turn of “Across”, a film by director and anthropologist from Trento Irene Dorigotti who has chosen some landscapes and glimpses of Sardinia to tell a part of her life between fiction and reality.

The day after, among the special events of the Giornate degli Autori, “L’avamposto” arrives, directed by Edoardo Morabito, a director who not only shot a part in Sardinia, but has made the island his inspiring muse to tell the story of his eco-warrior and the outpost of progress he created in a model of utopian society in balance between nature and technology. The Giornate degli Autori closes on 8 September, the day on which “Anna” by Marco Amenta, director in his third film shot in Sardinia, will be screened. The protagonist is “beautiful, wild and magnetic like her unspoiled Sardinian nature”, reads the description of the film.

On the other hand, the film “Tilipirche” (grasshoppers in Sardinian) by Francesco Piras, the only film with a Sardinian director and actors, will be screened at the end of Critics’ Week. The short was made during the locust invasion that devastated central Sardinia. In that apocalyptic scenario, the director tells the story of a farmer and the difficulties in passing the baton between father and son in managing a sheepfold.

Not just movies. “During the exhibition, alongside the official presentations – announces Nevina Satta, regional director of the Film Commission – a series of institutional meetings will be held dedicated to environmental sustainability in Sardinia as a European best practice in the development and application of green protocols in cinema and in the audiovisual”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

