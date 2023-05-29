A fire broke out in a boarding house for the elderly near Lviv – photo

In Lviv Oblast, where Recently a correctional officer was imprisoned for life, on the night of May 29, a fire broke out in a boarding house for the elderly. This was reported in the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Lviv Region.

“On May 29, at 02:32, the Rescue Service “101” received a report about a fire in a boarding house for the elderly, in the village of Coldnovidka of the Lviv district on the street Ring road. The fire started in a 10×7 m wooden gazebo, which was an integrated part of the three-story brick building of the boarding house. The fire and rescue units of the city of Lviv and the operational coordination center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region were sent to the scene of the incident. The fire caused heavy smoke. Therefore, the firefighters put on special devices for the protection of respiratory and vision organs and began to carry out work to extinguish the fire and save people.”says the message.

One woman died during the fire.

“At the time of the fire, there were 28 elderly people and 2 staff members in the building. Rescuers took 27 people to the fresh air and handed them over to doctors for examination. One older woman, born in 1939, was hospitalized in a moderate condition in the 8th City Clinical Hospital of Lviv. A woman’s body was found at the scene of the fire. The deceased, born in 1949, was a resident of a boarding house. At 03:27 the fire was localized and at 03:41 it was extinguished by the 5 units of the gas and smoke protection service. The fire destroyed a wooden gazebo and kitchen equipment in the dining room of the boarding house on an area of ​​120 square meters. The neighboring gazebo on the area of ​​6 square meters was damaged”— said the rescuers.

As “FACTS” wrote, in Dnipro last year, five women who lived in this facility were killed in a fire in a private home for the elderly in the city center.

