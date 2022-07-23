The days of being controlled by the high temperature have begun again! At present, a round of high temperature in a large-scale ultra-long standby mode is affecting our country. Yesterday (July 21), the temperature in many places in Zhejiang and Fujian exceeded 40°C, and some places even broke the historical record for the highest temperature. Today and tomorrow, the high temperature core area is still in Jiangnan and South China. By the 24th, with the strong “joint force” of the subtropical high and the Iranian high, the high temperature range will further expand north to west, and North China, Huanghuai, Sichuan Basin and other places will also join the high temperature. “group chat”. China Weather Network uses a picture to tell you how fierce this wave of high temperature is, and there is a list of high temperature cities with long standby time to see where the high temperature dominates the screen and does not go offline.

A new round of high temperature will spread to more than 20 provinces, Zhejiang, Fujian and other places or are experiencing extreme high temperatures

I believe that many friends in the south have not come out of the last round of prolonged high temperature (July 5 to 20), but a new round of high temperature has been arranged. According to Shi Yan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, the new round of high temperature process can be described as an “all-rounder” player, which not only affects a large area, lasts for a long time, but also has a stronger extreme.

Today and tomorrow, Jiangnan and South China will still be the core area affected by the high temperature. From the 24th, as the subtropical high and the Iranian high successfully “jointly”, the northern hemisphere will once again form a penetrating warm high pressure belt after the first ten days of July. Affected by this, the range of high temperature in my country will also expand rapidly, and the eastern part of Northwest China, Sichuan Basin, North China, Huanghuai and other places will join the high temperature “group chat” one after another. It is expected that this round of high temperature process will spread to more than 20 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in my country, and only places such as the Northeast and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau can “retreat”.

From the perspective of high temperature “endurance”, in late July, the number of high temperature days in Jiangnan, central and northern South China, Jianghan, Jianghuai, eastern Xinjiang, the Southern Xinjiang Basin, and western Inner Mongolia will all exceed a week. for more than 9 days. The number of high temperature days in southern North China, central and western Huanghuai, Sichuan Basin and southern Shaanxi will also be 5 to 6 days.

Under the control of the unusually strong subtropical high pressure, this round of high temperature process is also more extreme. Yesterday, the temperature in many places in Zhejiang and Fujian exceeded the 40 ℃ mark, and Cangnan, Jiaojiangkou, Hongjia and other places in Zhejiang broke the historical record of the highest temperature.

In the future, the intensity of high temperature will remain unabated, and even tend to increase. Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Anhui, southern Henan, and the southern Xinjiang Basin will all experience periods of high temperature above 40°C, with the highest daily temperature. May approach or exceed historical extremes over the same period. Especially for the eastern Jiangnan region, this round of high temperature may be more extreme than the previous round. It is estimated that for a period of time in the future, “Fuzhou’s heat has become a mush state” and “Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai’s heat has become a work-breaker” will become everyone’s daily complaints.

The list of ultra-long standby high temperature cities has been released. The number of high temperature days in Hangzhou in July may reach 26 days

Under the influence of two consecutive rounds of high temperature, many places in the south are too hot to stop. China Weather Network has launched a list of cities with super long standby time and high temperature in July. Have you seen your home on the list?

Hangzhou, which ranks first, has experienced high temperatures for 16 days since July, and all high temperatures are forecast for the next 10 days. The final number of high temperature days may reach 26 days. Both Fuzhou and Shanghai (Xujiahui Station) may have high temperature days for 24 days, and Fuzhou’s high temperature for these 24 days is continuous, so hot that there is no chance of respite. Nanchang has made great efforts in the next 10 days, and the high temperature will be full in the next 10 days, and finally ranked fourth. Although Chongqing performed very well in the last round of high temperature, the number of high temperature days in this round was less and finally ranked fifth.

High temperature + high humidity!Temperatures in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Fuzhou and other places can reach 40°C, so you need to be extra vigilant against heat stroke

Shi Yan reminded that during the last round of high temperature, many people in Sichuan, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and other places were diagnosed with heat stroke, and there were cases of death due to it. In this round of high temperature process, most of the south is still high temperature and high humidity. The highest temperature in Fuzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai and other places may reach 40 °C, and the lowest temperature is generally close to 30 °C. Local friends must do a good job in preventing heatstroke and cooling down, and be alert to the occurrence of heat stroke. In terms of diet, pay attention to drink more water, eat more fruits and vegetables to ensure a balanced nutrition; ensure adequate sleep and enhance physical fitness; avoid traveling during the high temperature in the afternoon and reduce the time spent outdoors.

In addition, the continuous high temperature may also lead to increased pressure on energy supply, and relevant departments should further do a good job in the scientific dispatch, supply and emergency work of hydropower. The public should also try their best to save water and electricity in daily life, such as the temperature of air conditioners should not be lower than 26℃, reduce unnecessary lighting, and turn off taps.

