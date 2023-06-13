Home » A quarter of children are victims of forced labor across the country
A quarter of children are victims of forced labor across the country

Web Desk: More than 24% of children are subjected to sexual and physical violence across the country, including Peshawar. International day against child labor was celebrated across the country, including Pakistan. Children have been picked up from schools and sent to various workshops and other places for work. Physical, mental and sexual violence against children is increasing. The rate of child labor is continuously increasing in different places of Peshawar. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completely failed in preventing child labor. Substantial measures have not been taken by the provincial departments yet, child labor is increasing due to inflation. Young girls are forced to work in posh homes. In the survey conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been reported that the rate of child labor is continuously increasing.

