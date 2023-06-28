Home » A sea turtle Caretta Caretta released into the sea in Pula – Sardinia
A sea turtle Caretta Caretta released into the sea in Pula – Sardinia

Saved by Gdf it was released today by the Roan of Cagliari

A caretta caretta turtle, named “Osum” in honor of the flagship of the Guardia di Finanza fleet, which spotted it on 18 February, was released into the sea off the small port of Perd’e Sali , off Capo Sperone, during maritime patrol. The tortoise, about 65 centimeters long, floated helplessly, with problems that prevented it from moving.
The recovery was carried out by the military of a naval unit of the Fiamme Gialle of the Cagliari air-naval operational department who entrusted it to the “Marina di Nora” cetacean and sea turtle recovery center. After more than four months of treatment, the specimen regained its vitality and mobility and was returned to its natural habitat.
The release operations at sea took place from the lookout of the Guardia di Finanza, in the presence of the regional councilor for the defense of the environment, Marco Porcu, the coordinator of the regional network for the conservation of marine fauna, Elisa Mocci, the director general of the Forestry and environmental surveillance of Sardinia, Fabio Migliorati, of the head of the Crctm of Nora, Giuseppe Ollano, of the councilors of the Municipality of Pula, Simona Urru and Eleonora Pili, and of the commander of the Gdf naval operational department of Cagliari, Ten.Col. Francis Corcelli.
During the phases of the release into freedom, the financier divers provided assistance by accompanying the specimen into the water, to monitor the first movements after the treatment received.

