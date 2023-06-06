Home » A shop robbed this morning at the Rond-point Adakpamé, the facts – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

A shop robbed this morning at the Rond-point Adakpamé, the facts – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
A shop robbed this morning at the Rond-point Adakpamé, the facts – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The robbed shop is adjacent to the Public Primary School of Adakpamé about ten meters from the roundabout joining Boulevard Malfakassa and the Adakpamé roundabout. It specializes in the sale of high-end alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous.

According to the information gathered, the owner of the premises, around 2 a.m. had the feeling that something was wrong in her shop. Which prompted her to go there around 3:30 in the morning. On her arrival, the lady expects some noises inside her shop. Upon touching the door and alerting the neighbors, the burglars fled with some products. They ransacked others.

Indeed, it was found that the thieves did not go through the only main door of the shop located near the tar. Instead, they broke through the top of the back wall of the store through the elementary school fence.

The gendarmerie rushed to the scene to make the report and open an investigation.

Writing

See also  In Meta, veterinarians performed complex surgery to save the life of a howler monkey – news

You may also like

Alliance and Millionaires lead their groups

Start of production activity for the second NFS...

The first Cabinet meeting of the new era...

Community dump in the Los Almendros neighborhood of...

Fight in the street in the center of...

Erdoğan and new ministers visit Anıtkabir

Disabled for 12 years the manager of the...

Highly intelligent people are slower to respond to...

D1 Lonato/J30: ASKO celebrates its title with a...

BNP Paribas strengthens presence in the country

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy