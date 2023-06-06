A shop robbed this morning at the Rond-point Adakpamé, the facts – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The robbed shop is adjacent to the Public Primary School of Adakpamé about ten meters from the roundabout joining Boulevard Malfakassa and the Adakpamé roundabout. It specializes in the sale of high-end alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous.

According to the information gathered, the owner of the premises, around 2 a.m. had the feeling that something was wrong in her shop. Which prompted her to go there around 3:30 in the morning. On her arrival, the lady expects some noises inside her shop. Upon touching the door and alerting the neighbors, the burglars fled with some products. They ransacked others.

Indeed, it was found that the thieves did not go through the only main door of the shop located near the tar. Instead, they broke through the top of the back wall of the store through the elementary school fence.

The gendarmerie rushed to the scene to make the report and open an investigation.

