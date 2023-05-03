A sudden earthquake occurred late at night in Yunnan, and tourists went downstairs from the hotel to avoid danger!Dali felt the earthquake obviously. Netizens said “a little afraid to sleep”_Eastern Fortune Net

China Earthquake Network officially determined:At 23:27 on May 2, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred in Longyang District, Baoshan City, Yunnan Province (25.35 degrees north latitude, 99.28 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.At 23:38 on May 2, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Longyang District, Baoshan City, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers. The Earthquake Administration of Yunnan Province is currently conducting emergency consultations and judgments on the relevant earthquake situation.

The epicenter was 29 kilometers away from Baoshan city and 347 kilometers away from Kunming city. The largest earthquake near the epicenter this time was the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Yangbi, Yunnan Province on May 21, 2021. The distance between the two epicenters was 69 kilometers. The earthquake caused a strong earthquake feeling at that time, and the earthquake feeling was obvious in Dali, Lincang, Chuxiong, and Mangshi.

Reporters from the main station have confirmed from various sources that the 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Longyang District, Yunnan Province and subsequent aftershocks have caused the walls of township medical institutions such as the Wayao Town Central Health Center to crack and fall off, and the facilities and equipment were damaged. The reporter learned that many residents’ houses in Wayao Town were damaged to varying degrees.However, no casualty report has been received yet, and the specific disaster situation is still being counted.

Local residents recount the moment of the earthquake

Hotel guests go downstairs for emergency escape

According to the Beijing News, many local residents told reporters that when the earthquake occurred, they all felt strong vibrations.

A resident of Baoshan City said that she was shaken awake when she was about to fall asleep.“The shaking lasted about 6 seconds. A friend sent me a message saying that things at home were shaken to the ground and broke.”She said that from 23:27 on the 2nd to 1 am on the 3rd, she felt two shocks. Another citizen told the reporter that when the earthquake occurred,Sitting on the chair by myself, I felt that it was shaking very much, “It’s hard to sit still.”

On social media, some netizens said they were traveling in Dali and other places,“When I first arrived in Dali Ancient Town, I was afraid to sleep.” “Tomorrow I have to go to Dali from Lijiang, and the day after tomorrow to Kunming. I’m a little scared now. Can I go to Dali and Kunming?” “I just cameYunnan TourismYes, the first time I experienced an earthquake. “

There are also foreign tourists“Sichuan people have a calm nature. When I was traveling in Dali and encountered an earthquake, I thought it was someone jumping upstairs in the hotel.” “Cantonese people are in Yunnan, so they are fine.”

Hangrui Expressway resumes traffic after interruption

part of the house cracked

According to China News Agency, when the first earthquake occurred, the Longyang District of Baoshan City, where the reporter was located, felt the earthquake strongly, and the houses shook, and some residents were evacuated downstairs. Only 11 minutes later, the second earthquake came, and the tremors were equally felt. At about 12 o’clock in the middle of the night, there were still citizens who had not returned home in the community and on the streets due to the fear of continuing aftershocks. According to pictures shared by netizens,The house of the Wayao Branch of the Second People’s Hospital of Baoshan City was damaged, walls and tiles fell off, and the iron door was deformed and fell off.

According to the Beijing News, a staff member of the Shuizhai Township Party Committee responsible for the on-site rescue work told reporters that at present, the walls of some houses in Shuizhai Township are cracked.

According to the staff of the Wayao Town Party Committee responsible for the on-site rescue work,At present, the local police have received two reports of people being trapped, and all the trapped people have been rescued.Workers have evacuated people near the epicenter. The staff member told the reporter that due to the earthquake, “falling rocks blocked the way into Wayao Market Town.”

After the earthquake, the Baoshan City Forest Fire Brigade of Yunnan Provincial Forest Fire Brigade rushed to the scene immediately. The earthquake caused rockfall on the section from Laoying to Cangjiang on the Hangrui Expressway, which was not suitable for passing traffic, and two-way temporary traffic control was implemented.

According to CCTV news, the temporary traffic control on the Laoying-Cangjiang section of the Hangrui Expressway was lifted at 03:40 on May 3, and the road from Dali to Baoshan resumed normal traffic; cars and passenger vehicles from Baoshan to Dali resumed traffic. The pavement of the Yan 1 Bridge is damaged and does not meet the conditions for traffic. Trucks heading from Baoshan to Dali should drive out of the expressway from the Laoying toll station, follow the instructions of the on-site police, detour around the old road to the Cangjiang toll station or Shanyang toll station and enter the expressway.

It is reported that Baoshan City is continuing to count the disaster situation. Baoshan City is located in the southwestern border of China, connected with mountains and rivers of Myanmar, and is located in the “seam zone” of the Eurasian plate and the India-Pakistan plate. Historically, Baoshan had close contacts with countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Baoshan people successively settled in foreign countries to do business.

Every time I am reminded by the editor here, pay attention to the earthquake warning in time, travel safely and return home safely.

(Source of article: Daily Economic News)

Article source: Daily Economic News

Original title: An earthquake occurred late at night in Yunnan, and tourists went downstairs from the hotel to avoid danger! The earthquake in Dali was obvious, and netizens said that they were “a little afraid to sleep”