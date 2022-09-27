The carabinieri of Padua are investigating the murder of a man found dying on the side of a road in Abano Terme and who died shortly after his hospitalization. The victim, a 31-year-old from the province of Padua, was hit in the heart with a stabbing weapon.

Passers-by notice the body huddled in the street

It was some passers-by last night who noticed the body, curled up and with a conspicuous patch of blood. 112 was then called. The military has collected the first testimonies and on the basis of what has been learned, the investigations are moving towards murder. According to what has been learned, at the moment, there would be no arrest in person for the affair, on which the euganean prosecutor is proceeding.

The victim and the fight in a club

The victim was called Mattia Caruso, 31 years old from Albignasego (Padua). Caruso was lying on the ground and had various stab wounds. The transport to the hospital was useless, where he died shortly after admission. The investigations launched by the carabinieri during the night allowed to reconstruct what would have happened and to trace the fatal injury to a quarrel that took place in the locality of “Sant’Antonio lakes”, between the municipalities of Montegrotto Terme and Torreglia (Padua), near a venue where a dance evening was in progress. Despite being seriously injured, Caruso had the strength to drive his car, then collapsed lifeless to the ground. The facts were disclosed to the Public Prosecutor of Padua, whose prosecutor Roberto Piccione is coordinating the investigation in which the Investigative Unit of the Operational Department of Padua participates with the help of colleagues from Abano Terme.