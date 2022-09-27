In a recent study, published in the pages of “Physics of Fluids”, scientists from the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague warned anyone who washed raw chicken before cooking it. Salmonella, in fact, could literally be “sprinkled”, contaminating everything around us.

The team of experts wanted to undertake this particular research precisely for theenormous spread of chicken in human nutrition. Of course, we are all aware of the dangers inherent in its raw meat, but perhaps we associate it with ingestion alone.

On the other hand, until now there was also a lack of specific scientific research that assessed the extent of microbial transmission, due to spread of Salmonella present in the water droplets that are propagated during the washing operations.

For this reason, scientists from the University of Prague used large agar plates to confirm that bacteria can actually be transferred from the surface of the raw chicken through the splashes. How not to feel the need for such a study …

In their study they showed that the height of the tap, the type of flow and the stiffness of the surface play a fundamental role in the diffusion of droplets. Using high-speed imaging to explore the causes, they found that increasing the faucet height leads to flow instability that can increase the quantity.

Furthermore, soft materials such as chicken can create a cavity in their surface capable of generating splashes that, in conditions of the same flow, would not be caused by a curved and hard surface.

Dr. Chlumsky, one of the authors of the study, finally stated: “Our conclusions are that washing raw chicken risks pathogen transfer and cross-contamination. Hence, the washing conditions could change considerably increase or decrease the risk of generating these harmful splashes“.

You never stop learning, do you? And how do you prepare chicken? Do you wash it, do you eat it raw to feel a bit “Bear Grylls”? Let us know in the comments.

Speaking of food poisoning, do you know that a Salmonella epidemic broke out last year due to onions? A very dangerous pathogen, used even during the biggest biological attack committed by hippies.