The National Army managed to locate and destroy two antipersonnel mines in the Polín sector, in the rural area of ​​the Chocó municipality of Acandí.

After verification by the EXDE Anti-explosive Team of the Seventeenth Brigade, it was determined that they were antipersonnel mines allegedly installed by members of the Efrén Vargas Gutiérrez substructure, of the organized armed group Clan del Golfo, who commit crimes in the area and would have the objective of attacking against the public force and the civilian population.

This unit also located in the village of Raiceros, in the municipality of Unguía, a warehouse with supplies for the production of improvised explosive devices, apparently belonging to the same armed group. The National Army will make the respective complaints before the competent authorities for dealing with an act that violates the norms contained in International Humanitarian Law.