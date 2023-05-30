Original title: Accelerate the construction of world-leading science and technology parks

On the afternoon of May 29, the parallel forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum – the World‘s Leading Science and Technology Park Development Forum was held in Beijing. Focusing on the important topic of building a world-leading science and technology park, managers and industry experts and scholars from science and technology parks at home and abroad will share experience, collide with ideas and look forward to the future online or offline.

In recent years, with the strong support of the Ministry of Science and Technology and other national ministries and commissions, Beijing has continued to promote the reform of the science and technology system, accelerated the implementation of Zhongguancun’s pilot reform measures and achieved results, and made strong strides in the construction of world-leading science and technology parks.

Yu Yingjie, deputy mayor of Beijing, said: In 2022, the total export volume of enterprises in the Zhongguancun Demonstration Zone will be 320.23 billion yuan, and the total revenue will be 8.7 trillion yuan, accounting for about 1/6 of the national high-tech zones. “More than 300 multinational companies have set up regional headquarters and R&D centers in the park, and more than 130 Fortune 500 companies have set up branches.”

Zhang Jihong, director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Management Committee, said that to accelerate the building of a world-leading science and technology park, Zhongguancun will further deepen reforms, expand opening up, cultivate and strengthen national strategic scientific and technological forces, actively build an industrial cluster with international competitiveness, and accelerate the construction of a high-level park. A highland of talents, continuously deepening open cooperation in science and technology.

At the forum, around the construction of the world‘s leading science and technology park, many guests from home and abroad introduced their experience, expressed their opinions, and sought common development.

Piero Scaruffi, author of “A Hundred Years History of Silicon Valley”, introduced the development model of Silicon Valley through video. He believes that all upcoming new technologies will interact in some form, “This requires interdisciplinary thinking. Sociologists, economists, artists, and designers must be combined with scientists and engineers to better understand Create the future.”

Philippe van der Meer, director of the Paris-Saclay Public Administration, believes that sustainable development is very important for science and technology parks, and “hopes to maintain communication and contact with China in the future.”

In 2016, the Torch Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the University of New South Wales signed the “Cooperation Agreement on the Establishment of the Torch Innovation Park of the University of New South Wales”, relying on the University of New South Wales to build the first Chinese overseas Torch Innovation Park. “In the past period of time, we have carried out research on 52 projects together, and 31 new partners have joined.” Nicholas Fisco, vice-chancellor of the University of New South Wales, said, “Opening doors and trusting each other often lead to more cooperation.” Great benefit.”

“Building a world-leading science and technology park and carrying out wider, higher-level, and deeper global scientific and technological innovation exchanges and cooperation is an inevitable choice for the common development of China and the world.” Lu Xianzhi, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Torch Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the key to building a world-leading science and technology park It is to base ourselves on a global perspective and focus on scientific and technological innovation. “It is necessary to drive self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology through partial innovation, and accelerate the formation of a new pattern of open innovation and inclusive growth with other countries or regions in the world.”

At present, the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, and a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is booming. Against such a background, the construction of world-leading science and technology parks has endowed my country’s science and technology parks with new historical missions and responsibilities of the times.

Wu Zhaohui, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the current global science and technology parks have significantly enhanced their ability to source innovation, gather resources, and open up cooperation. my country’s science and technology parks should take building the world‘s leading science and technology parks as their own responsibility, take the initiative to take responsibility, and strive to achieve strategic leadership, technological leadership, system leadership, and cultural leadership, and set an example in building a global innovation highland and achieving high-quality development.

“In 2022, our GDP will reach 300 billion yuan, and the growth rate will reach 10.1%.” explore. Ma Xianping, Member of the Standing Committee of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xi’an High-tech Zone, said that to build a world-leading science and technology park, it is necessary to further speed up in promoting technology sharing and breakthroughs, building a modern industrial system of synergy and linkage, and gathering global capital, talents, technology and service resources.

Zhao Changshan, chairman of Zhongguancun Development Group, believes that it is an important focus to build a world-leading science and technology park by focusing on serving innovation subjects and promoting the creation of a world-class innovation ecosystem.

Zhang Yongqiang, director of the Management Committee of Wuhan East Lake High-tech Zone, said that it will closely integrate the development reality, make a breakthrough in the development of the optoelectronic information industry, aim at the goal of the world‘s leading science and technology park, and continuously enhance the global influence of the high-tech zone.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see