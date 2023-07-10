Accident on a road north of Casanare leaves one person dead and one injured – news

The Mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro, together with the public force, municipal cabinet, departmental government, international guests from the Dominican Republic, Municipal Council, congressmen and other active forces of the city, celebrated Yopal’s birthday, renewing the commitment to continue building a more prosperous and vibrant city.

Before opening the protocol acts, from very early on, the appointment took place in the town of Alcaraván la Niata with the first achievement that the Ministry of Social Development delivered to the sector: the adaptations of the Alcaravancitos Child Development Center. These tasks carried out through the maintenance crews of the General Secretariat exceed the investment of 35 billion and will allow the provision of quality care to more than 80 boys and girls.

Delivery of property titles

During the event, they also delivered 1️00 property titles for 1,000 beneficiaries by the Planning Secretariat, which represent a significant achievement in security and stability for families in Yopal and 1️32 housing subsidies in Villa David, which will allow low-income families resources to access decent housing, improve their quality of life and provide them with a safe place to live, the latter in charge of the Institute of Housing, Urban and Rural Management of Yopal – INDEV.

Similarly, 81 prominent personalities from Yopal were decorated. These awards were given to those people who contributed significantly to the development and progress of the city. The delivery of these decorations is a gesture of gratitude and admiration because they have left a positive mark on the city.

In turn, the municipal administration also delivered important investments to the community:

– Purchase of the administrative headquarters for $1,006,400,000, which will reduce rental expenses, allowing annual savings of $112,000,000. It will improve service provision and contribute to better working conditions for 150 officials.

– New public lighting of the road that leads to the village of Morichal, the LED technology installed by SAYOP, gives security, tourism, economic dynamism and makes modern Yopal shine. A work that includes 2 kilometers of networks and 114 installed LED luminaires.

– New public lighting in Commune VII with the 722 luminaires installed on Calle 40 and the internal roads of Las Américas, Xiruma, Villa Lucía, Bosques de Sirivana and Llano Vargas.

– The Institute of Culture and Tourism of Yopal delivered another gift to the city: the gigantography “Yopal Corazón Llanero”, a large-scale work of art that captures the essence of the landscapes, the traditions, the thriving spirit of the llaneros and that will allow tourists to carry a souvenir of their stay in the city.

In addition to the results in infrastructure and housing, Yopal also received a technological achievement on his birthday. The official delivery of a high-tech Data Center was made, equipped with self-sustaining backups and solar energy. This facility represents a breakthrough in terms of technological capacity and data storage, which will allow the city to boost its digital and technological development.

Continuing with the cultural agenda, this celebration also included a parade of troupes and floats in which more than 45 institutions, officials and the community in general participated. This parade, which filled the streets with joy and color, had the objective of making the community aware of all the important achievements that have been made by each secretary during this administration.

And to close the 81 years of Yopal with a flourish, there was a cultural night, with more than 6,000 people who gathered in El Resurgimiento park to enjoy an evening full of music and joy. The stage witnessed unforgettable performances by renowned national artists such as Las Diosas del Vallenato and Sebastián Ayala, who captivated the audience with their talent and charisma. In addition, local artists Jorge Calderón, Nancy Vargas and Nancy Guevara, along with talented children from the Institute of Culture and Tourism, Victoria Blanco, Julián Pan, Juan Farfán and Laura Rosas delighted everyone with their magic and energy. The cultural night was a vibrant tribute to our city, where music was the protagonist and the good behavior of all attendees

It is important to highlight that during the celebration of these 81 years, there was the accompaniment of the entourage of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic: Felix Aracena Ambassador, Juan Agustín Peña, Consul General and Fernando Chávez, Minister Counselor of the Embassy. Their presence further enhanced the importance of this event and reaffirmed the ties of brotherhood.

In short, Yopal’s 81st birthday was an occasion to celebrate the important achievements and advances of the city. Today the inhabitants of this region have reasons to be proud of their city. These achievements are the result of the joint work of the local authorities, the community and the commitment to build a prosperous future for all.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

