Home » Wimbledon 2023 results: Mirra Andreeva loses to Madison Keys after racquet throw
Sports

Wimbledon 2023 results: Mirra Andreeva loses to Madison Keys after racquet throw

by admin
Wimbledon 2023 results: Mirra Andreeva loses to Madison Keys after racquet throw

Mirra Andreeva reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam in just her fourth tour-level eventVenue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s Wimbledon run ended in controversy after she was docked a point for throwing her racquet.

The qualifier, who had already been warned for hurling her racquet after losing the second set, received a point penalty that gave Madison Keys match point in their fourth-round encounter.

Andreeva saved that point but went on to lose 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

“I didn’t throw the racquet, I slipped,” she protested to the umpire.

The Russian had been two games from victory in the second set before 25th seed Keys tightened up on her errors to set up a quarter-final against second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

More to follow.

See also  Riso Scotti on the hunt for the new pivot Trust in Peraro will be Mazzetti's deputy

You may also like

The 2023 Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League: A...

CHIO: Great Riding Tournament in Aachen

Victor Wembanyama changes gears: 27+12 against Portland

Analysis: Norrkoping vs Halmstad – A Clash of...

Lukaku wants Inter, but Juve wants Romelu and...

Preparation for the Bundesliga: RB Leipzig: Eberl’s transfer...

Masataka Yoshida Leads Red Sox to Victory with...

Prada Becomes Official Partner of Chinese National Women’s...

ALIYA MUSTAFINA, THE QUEEN OF PARALLELS WHO WON...

Saudi Arabia wants to become a global power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy