closed roads, no parking and no scooters

Closed roads, no parking, stop to the Ztl, but also to scooters. It is in summary the content of two ordinances issued by the Municipality for the management of the viability during the 399th edition of the Festino. The provisions of the Sustainable Mobility office refer to the “mother” ordinance of 5 July 2017, but add further measures and anticipate the closure to cars from 17 to 14 on 14 July.

What does the “mother” ordinance provide for?

From 2pm on July 14th to 3am on July 15th the following closures will take place. The prohibitions concern: piazza della Vittoria, entire stretch of the upstream side of the square, on the extension of via Cadorna and corso Vittorio Emanuele, including no parking with forced removal, both sides; via Cadorna, with an obligation to turn left towards via del Bastione; via Tiro a Segno, stretch of via Archirafi-corso dei Mille, with one-way traffic in the direction of corso dei Mille; via dello Spasimo, section between via Santa Teresa, piazza della Vittoria allo Spasimo and via Evola, with one-way traffic in the upstream direction and no parking with forced removal, on both sides; Corso Calatafimi, section between Corso Alberto Amedeo and vicolo a Porta Nuova: establishment of the parking ban with forced removal on both sides from 2 pm on 13 July to 12 pm on 15 July 2022.

Closures again in via Santa Teresa, section between piazza Santa Teresa and via dello Spasimo, one-way direction upstream and no parking with forced removal, both sides; via Butera, entire stretch, no parking with forced removal, both sides; via Alloro, section between via Butera and Foro Umberto I, no parking with forced removal, both sides; via Messina Marine in the direction of Foro Umberto I, at via Cappello you must turn left; via Lincoln at the corner with Foro Umberto I, no parking with forced removal (starting from 12 noon on 14 July) to allow the positioning of any civil protection post; piazza capitania, entire stretch, no parking with forced removal, both sides; piazza Santo Spirito, entire square, no parking with forced removal.

The path to the port

The ordinance also suggests a route for vehicles headed for port embarkations (including heavy vehicles). Notwithstanding the prohibitions in force, it will be possible to travel along the route via Salvatore Cappello, corso dei Mille, via Lincoln, via Roma, via Cavour, the port.

The additional measures

The ordinance issued on 7 July, in addition to the provisions, establishes: prohibition of parking in the sea-side carriageway of Foro Umberto I, in the section from piazza Tumminello (Padre Messina institute) to the traffic light at piazza Kalsa, from today until 00 on 12 July; no parking on the sea-side carriageway of Foro Umberto I, in the section between the traffic light at piazza Kalsa and via Cala from 00 on 11 July to 00 on 12 July. Parking prohibited also in Piazza Marina on the side of the entrance to the Garibaldi Garden, on the right-hand side with respect to the direction of travel from 12 July and until the need ceases.

The closures for the tests, the stop to the Ztl and to the scooters

From 9 on 13 July and until the need ceases, the entire stretch will be closed to cars and motorbikes: Corso Vittorio Emanuele; via Butera, entire stretch; The suspension of the Ztl from 8 on 14 July to 6 on 16 July is also foreseen. From 10pm on 13th July to 12pm on 15th July, the movement of all scooters and bicycles will stop within the perimeter of the historic centre. The rental companies will have to remove the vehicles by 10pm on 13 July. Private scooters and bicycles are excluded, as they will be able to transit until 6 pm, the presumed departure time of the processions expected on 14 and 15 July 2022. The users of these vehicles will undertake not to leave them parked along the roads where the event will take place.

Prohibitions for the July 15th procession

To allow for the procession on 15 July, the following itinerary will finally be closed to cars and parking prohibited: via Matteo Bonello, corso Vittorio Emanuele, piazza Marina, ascent Partanna, via Maqueda, descent of Giovenchi, piazza Sant’Onofrio, via Panneria, piazza Monte di Pietà, via Judica, via Gioiamia, via Matteo Bonello.

