Accident on the Terraglio in Preganziol, dies on a scooter

Accident on the Terraglio in Preganziol, dies on a scooter

Yet another victim of the road in the Marca. More blood on the streets. Terraglio was the scene of the fatal accident, between Treviso and Preganziolat the height of the factory Goppion where, just before the 14, a car and a scooter collided for reasons yet to be clarified. A fatal impact for the driver of the scooter left unconscious on the ground.

The intervention of the 118 vehicles was immediate, which sent auto-medical and ambulance on the spot. when help arrived, however, there was nothing more to do for the person driving the moped.

On the spot the police for the reliefs. The victim’s personal details are not yet known. The driver was also injured. Traffic blocked in the direction of Preganziol.

