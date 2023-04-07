Home News According to the readers of Lääne Elu, the city government should not build a new building
According to the readers of Lääne Elu, the city government should not build a new building

Lääne Elu asked readers how satisfied they are with the solution for the new building of the Haapsalu city government.

763 people answered the survey, the majority of them, 81.39% or 621 respondents, said that the city government should not build a new building.

11.27% or 86 respondents said that they liked the winning work, 56 respondents said that there were better works in the competition, but 26 of them were also satisfied with the chosen work.

