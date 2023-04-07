Lääne Elu asked readers how satisfied they are with the solution for the new building of the Haapsalu city government.

763 people answered the survey, the majority of them, 81.39% or 621 respondents, said that the city government should not build a new building.

11.27% or 86 respondents said that they liked the winning work, 56 respondents said that there were better works in the competition, but 26 of them were also satisfied with the chosen work.

