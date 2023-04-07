Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso was once again issued a preventive detention for investigations related to the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AUC.

The measure, initially known by W Radio, was pronounced by the Chamber of Justice and Peace of Barranquilla by the crimes of homicide, forced disappearance and displacement.

The facts investigated were recorded between the years 1992 a 2004 when Salvatore Mancuso was head of the Northern Bloc units of the AUC.

The crimes were allegedly committed in departments such as Atlántico, Bolívar, Córdoba and La Guajira, leaving more than 6,200 victims.

Thus, the ex-paramilitary, to be extraditedyou must answer for this preventive detention. However, this is not the first time that the court has imposed a measure against the former paramilitary chief.

Earlier last year, the court imposed another restraining order against Mancuso for 1,720 crimes committed in the country, exactly in the departments of Cesar, Antioquia, Magdalena, Norte de Santander, Santander and Sucre.

Between the homicides attributed to Mancuso there is the death of Manuel Guillermo Omeara Miraval, murdered in Aguachica for finding out about the crime of his father, Noel Emiro Omeara Carrascal’s rancher.

Meanwhile, Mancuso is waiting to appear before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in the only truth hearing with which his entry is at stake.