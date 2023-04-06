Corpoturismo and Inatur Monagas staff deployed to guide the vacationers and apply surveys with the tourist profile this Holy Week.

With the aim of serving the holidaymakers who this Easter go to religious temples and places of recreation, this Wednesday the staff of the Tourism Corporation and the State Unit of the National Tourism Institute (Inatur), installed information points in the Acosta, Bolívar, Caripe and Maturín municipalities.

This was reported by Rosy Salazar, Monagas Sole Tourism Authority, who toured the points installed in the square of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Cathedral and the La Guaricha Zoological Park, places highly visited by those who enjoy this holiday season.

Salazar explained that Mayor Ana Fuentes gave information material to the tourism staff to publicize the religious, cultural and recreational activities scheduled for the enjoyment of the Greater Week.

The promotional material is distributed in hotels, shopping centers and parks.

In addition, Mintur provides holidaymakers with bags for vehicles, stickers and tula bags of the country brand, and other pop materials.

The promotion strategies are part of the lines directed by Governor Ernesto Luna, and the Minister of Popular Power for Tourism, Ali Padrón Paredes, to publicize the recreation options and natural attractions that can be visited in the season. .

The purpose is to deepen promotion policies to boost the economy, with local, national and international tourism that has adequate services and spaces for healthy recreation, Salazar highlighted.

Other tourist information points were installed at the “El Nazareno” Monument, located at the main entrance of Caripito, the Las Puertas de Miraflores spa in San Antonio and at the Cueva del Guácharo in Caripe.

Thousands of people come to these recreation sites every year, as well as to the churches and spaces where live paintings of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus are staged, as acts of faith and Christian devotion, promoting religious tourism. .

The Tourism Authority also indicated that another of the tasks oriented to the personnel is the application of a survey-type instrument to know the profile of the tourist. This as part of a measurement and study method that is validated by the Mintur in the holiday seasons.

