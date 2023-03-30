Home News Actor criticizes activists: Til Schweiger: “Climate stickers are complete idiots”
Til Schweiger at the premiere of “Manta Manta – Second Part”. Photo: dpa/Henning Kaiser


Til Schweiger does not give a good hair to climate activists who are stuck on a street. The actor vents his anger in an interview.

Climate activists have repeatedly glued themselves to the streets in protest over the past few months. Many people have limited understanding of this. Til Schweiger has now vented his anger in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper (Thursday). The actor called the activists “complete idiots”.

“I don’t know what I do when I’m stuck in traffic and miss an important appointment because they’re stuck there. Then I’ll definitely get out,” said the 59-year-old star of “Manta Manta – Zwoter Teil”. “I saw the video of someone pulling off a climate sticker. I think I would do the same. What do I think of them? They are idiots.”



