On Saturday 1st April, at 10.30 and for 24 hours until 10.30 of the following day, the Due Ponti team will try to wrest the record over 24 hours of indoor rowing from the Americans, currently 317.919 kilometres. The team, made up of 6 men and 4 women over the age of 50, will be led by the coach and organizer of the event Louis Romeo59 years old, multi-champion, Concept2 instructor since 2004, holder of three world records over the 24-hour team race, the last one, established in 2018, in a performance that saw 53 participants alternate on the rowing machine.

Romeo career won the prestigious Challenge in 2015 category 50-59. Instructor of the Due Ponti, Romeo has transmitted to his students passion, determination and ambition, essential to try to see their names included in this prestigious palmares.

Here are the athletes who, without stopping, will take turns in rowing: Valentina Quaranta, Cristina Liberatore, Giovanna Sterzi, Paola Durastante, Marco Settimi, Cristoforo Capriglione, Antonello D’Elia, Massimiliano Masti, Umberto Tasciotti and Luigi Romeo. The only imperative: never stop the Rower!