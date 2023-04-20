The Phair, the photography fair returns from 5 to 7 May – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, 20 APR – The Phair Photo Art Fair, the annual event dedicated to photography, is back with the fourth edition, from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 May in Pavilion 3 of the Torino Esposizioni. Italian and international galleries, of which already confirmed exhibitors from France, Germany, Switzerland and Slovakia, will present works by prominent artists on the contemporary scene. The heart of each project will revolve around the idea of ​​image, to make Turin a point of reference on the subject. There will be 35 exhibitors.



Among the unpublished projects that will be presented there will be the exhibition Mario Giacomelli. Form and Poetry, dedicated to Mario Giacomelli, one of the greatest masters of photography in our country, curated by Chiara Massimello. Seventy photographs by the artist from the Marches will be made visible to the public for the first time.



There will be many Italian and foreign galleries that will bring the works of established and emerging artists to the fair. The topics covered will range from looking at objects, landscapes and bodies, to the metaphysical and abstract reworking of reality, from attention to the most innovative techniques of photography to the rediscovery of traditional methods. (HANDLE).

