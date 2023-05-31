Aduro Clean Technologies participates in panel discussions at leading industry conferences Page 1

SARNIA, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. („Aduro” or that “Pursue“) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company that uses chemical processes to convert low-value raw materials such as plastic waste, bitumen and renewable oils into 21st-century resources, is attending three industry conferences in June 2023. The Company will showcase the potential of its Hydrochemolytic Technology Platform (“HCT Platform”) and engage with key stakeholders at these events.

CIAC Ontario Responsible Care Workshop

31. May 2023

Marriot Eaton Centre, Toronto, Ontario