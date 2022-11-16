Huasheng Online, November 16th (Reporter Tang Liyong, correspondent of Longteng) Starting from November 14th, the whole province will usher in a precipitation process. On the 15th, the Hunan Provincial Drought Prevention and Relief Work Team and the Provincial Defense Office held scheduling meetings respectively, requiring relevant departments in various places to continue to seize favorable weather opportunities, further strengthen artificial rainfall enhancement operations, and at the same time scientifically allocate water resources and do a good job of water storage Water retention works.

According to the live data of the Provincial Meteorological Bureau, from 7:00 on the 15th to 7:00 on the 16th, the entire province was cloudy, with light rain in most areas, including moderate rain in Yongzhou, Chenzhou, Hengyang and southern parts of Zhuzhou, and local heavy to heavy rain. Linwu County Dongshan Forest Farm 67.7mm; the highest temperature is 17-19°C in northwestern Hunan, 13-15°C in southern Hunan, and 15-17°C in other areas; the lowest temperature is 9-11°C.

On the 14th, 121 counties and urban areas in the province experienced severe drought, an increase of 1 compared with the 12th, 84 counties and urban areas were extremely droughty (11 fewer), and 79 counties and urban areas had more than 60 consecutive days of severe drought. Up to 98 days. Affected by rainfall, the province’s meteorological drought will gradually ease. It is estimated that by November 21, the number of counties and cities in the province with severe drought and above will drop to 17, including 1 county and city with an extreme drought level (Cili). At 8 o’clock on the 15th, the water level at Chenglingji Station of Dongting Lake was 19.14 meters, which was 4.64 meters lower than the average value for the same period of the year.

On the 13th, the rain-increasing aircraft carried out two sorties of rain-increasing operations in northern Hunan, flying for 8 hours, with a range of 2,800 kilometers, and burning 48 silver iodide flame bars. From the 13th to the 14th, the meteorological departments of 38 counties in 11 cities including Changsha, Zhuzhou, Shaoyang, and Chenzhou carried out 62 ground artificial rainfall enhancement operations. According to preliminary estimates, during this period, aircraft and artificial rainfall on the ground increased precipitation by about 40 million cubic meters.

As of the 15th, the task of planting 22.4496 million mu of rape in the province has basically been completed. The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs deployed the follow-up work of agricultural production in autumn and winter, requiring agricultural and rural departments at all levels to use scientific water and rational irrigation to prepare for extreme drought. It is necessary to strengthen the water and fertilizer management of rapeseed and autumn-sown vegetables to ensure that rapeseed and autumn-sown vegetables can survive the winter safely. The Provincial Department of Water Resources requires a comprehensive review of this year’s drought, not only to sum up good achievements and experience, but also to identify shortcomings and weaknesses. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, go all out to make up for shortcomings, strengthen the bottom, and strengthen and weak areas, and continuously improve the ability to prevent and resolve major risks of floods and droughts.

According to meteorological and hydrological forecasts, there will be a rainfall process in the province from the 15th to the 18th. Among them, there will be moderate rain in western and southern Hunan on the 15th, and local heavy rain; on the 16th, there will be moderate rain in parts of southern Hunan, and local heavy rain; on the 17th, the whole province will have light to moderate rain On the 18th, there was light to moderate rain in central and southern Hunan, and local heavy rain; on the 19th, the light rain in southern Hunan turned cloudy, and other areas turned cloudy, and the process ended.

It is expected that in the next week, the water levels of the main streams of the Zi, Yuan, and Li rivers and the main control stations in the lake area will be basically the same; the water level of Chenglingji will remain at about 19.1-19.2 meters; The water level at the control station will rise by about 0.5 meters; the hydrological drought will be significantly alleviated.