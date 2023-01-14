(Washington, 07.12.2022) – US Senator Bob Menendez (DN.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has today presented a resolution condemning the April 2021 coup in Chad and urging the country’s transition to democracy.

The resolution calls on General Mahamat Idriss Déby and the transitional authorities to commit to holding elections in 2022 in accordance with the timetable approved by the African Union in addition to their commitment not to stand as candidates. The resolution also urges the State Department to publicly outline its plans to hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable and to suspend non-humanitarian bilateral assistance to Chad until civilian rule is restored through free, fair and peaceful democratic elections.

“For the first time in decades, Chad has the opportunity to elect a responsible and democratic government that reflects the aspirations of its people”said President Menendez .

“In solidarity with the voices of Chadian civil society and activists calling for change, the United States must leverage its influence to foster progress toward political pluralism and advance the rule of law. I am proud to present this critical resolution affirming U.S. support for a credible and inclusive national dialogue focused on restoring constitutional and civilian leadership and holding Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby and other members of the military to account. Chadian, who must return to their barracks. Their public commitment to hand over power and not run in the next elections is essential for the future of democracy in Chad”.

The resolution follows President Menendez’s previous calls for the United States to play a greater role in supporting Chad’s transition to civilian rule, including his March 2022 letter opposing supply to Chad security assistance in the absence of a comprehensive US plan that prioritizes democracy and good governance.

Earlier this month, the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Chad, Mrs. Ellen Thorburn urged the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to ” honoring your commitments “ for not running in the next elections, on the occasion of the celebration of the accession of his country to independence.