Tucao Jiangxi girlfriend asked for 18.88 million yuan in cash gifts “Shanghai Yan Gongzi” was permanently banned on Zhihu and circulated on the Internet 2022 National bride price rankings Jiangxi Pingxiang official response: Preliminary judgment that the content of the article is fabricated What is the general Jiangxi wedding gift? What do Jiangxi people think?

In the 2022 national betrothal gifts list posted on the Internet, Jiangxi topped the list with a betrothal gift of 380,000 yuan excluding garages.

On January 11, Zhihu’s last thread, “What do you think of the girls in Jiangxi?” answered the question and went viral on the Internet. A Shanghai netizen complained in an answer post that he and his girlfriend had studied together and decided to return to China to get married, but they broke up because the woman proposed a sky-high price of 18.88 million yuan. The reporter found that the reply post was posted on October 16, 2022. The poster said, “I tell you from personal experience that there is no price at all, and there is no upper limit…” The poster has several key points:

1.18.88 million yuan gift;

2. The man’s family’s 45 million yuan house in Shanghai was transferred to the woman;

3. Buy a multi-million dollar house in my hometown in Jiangxi and write the name of the woman;

4. Hundreds of relatives of the woman each gave 100,000 yuan in red envelopes totaling tens of millions of yuan;

5. For each child the woman gives birth to, she will be given 10 million yuan in cash plus no less than 20 million yuan in real estate;

6. Hundreds of relatives and friends watched the ceremony with first-class air tickets, precious diamond rings, and countless accessories of all kinds.

Many netizens questioned the authenticity of the post. Some netizens picked up the identity of the person who posted the post, claiming that the father of “Shanghai Mr. Yan” was the boss of a company in Jing’an District.

On the evening of January 12, an anonymous user of Zhihu who suspected of publishing the article “18.88 million yuan in gifts” issued an apology statement: I feel that everyone is very concerned about the topic of gifts, so I used an anonymous account to fabricate a story about a young man in Shanghai who was asked for a sky-high price. A story with a complete plot, and a combination of conflicting elements from many netizens’ posts, intended to understand everyone’s views on the issue of bride price…Due to negligence, I did not consider the sudden increase in Internet attention, so I apologize to all netizens, especially to Pingxiang, Jiangxi The local government apologized.

This apology post also attracted many netizens to question the authenticity.

Zhihu: Permanent ban on “Shanghai Mr. Yan” Pingxiang official: Preliminary judgment that the content is fabricated

Yesterday morning, the Zhihu platform permanently blocked the account of “Shanghai Yan Gongzi”. The Zhihu official account issued a community announcement stating: After verification, the content came from an answer posted by an anonymous user on October 16, 2022. This answer was revised by the poster as an apology statement on January 12, 2023, acknowledging the fabricated facts. We further checked its past content and found that the user posted content under contradictory identities. According to the “Zhihu Community Standards”, the user has “fabricated false or misleading backgrounds and plots, deceived and misled others, causing serious consequences, and the platform decided to permanently ban the user’s account.

Pingxiang City is located in the west of Jiangxi Province, bordering Yichun City and Ji’an City in the east, Ji’an City and Zhuzhou City in Hunan Province in the south. It is known as “the thoroughfare of Hunan and Jiangxi” and “the throat of Wu and Chu”. The data shows that in 2021, the GDP of Pingxiang City will be 110.830 billion yuan, and the per capita GDP will be 61,386 yuan, ranking tenth among the 11 prefecture-level cities in Jiangxi, and its economic strength will basically be the bottom in Jiangxi.

Yesterday, a staff member of the civil affairs department in Pingxiang told reporters, “Currently the relevant departments are already investigating, and it is recommended to consult the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee.”

The reporter called the Propaganda Department of the Pingxiang Municipal Party Committee, and the staff took the initiative to ask, “Are you asking about the bride price? There is currently a department that is in charge of responding to the media.”

The reporter called the contact number provided by the staff of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee many times, but no one answered it.

Previously, the Pingxiang City official replied to the media that, based on the inspection of the entry and exit situation, it was preliminarily judged that the content of the article was fabricated, and the local betrothal gifts of more than one million yuan were very few. The relevant person in charge of the Pingxiang Civil Affairs Bureau stated that in 2022, many marriage custom reform initiatives have been issued to boycott high-priced betrothal gifts.

Jiangxi girl posted online:

my married girl

None of the gifts exceeded 200,000 yuan

Not long ago, a Jiangxi girl who lived and worked in Zhoushan, Zhejiang, posted a post about the bride price in Jiangxi.

I have been in Zhejiang for two years. As long as I am from Jiangxi, the next question must be, I heard that your bride price in Jiangxi is frighteningly high, so does it cost a lot of money to marry you? Faced with this problem, I am quite helpless. Especially when I heard this kind of comment, ‘Brother, you can’t afford to marry this girl, Jiangxi girls have a base of 500,000 yuan. ‘I felt disrespected.

But in all fairness, I admit that the average price of betrothal gifts in Jiangxi is relatively high in the country. Now in areas like Nanchang and Jiujiang, the betrothal gifts are basically between 200,000 and 300,000 yuan. I have also heard of 500,000 to 600,000 yuan in certain areas.

As a native of Jiangxi, I also sneer at some sky-high betrothal gifts. The dowry originally had a good meaning, and it meant that the two families jointly supported a newly established small family, and it could also become a guarantee for the girl. But not every household in every area is high, so don’t generalize.

Take myself as an example. My family only plans to spend 100,000 yuan when I get married. And dowry another 100,000 yuan, a total of 200,000 yuan, all for our young couple. None of the married girls around me received more than 200,000 yuan in dowry. The situation of each household in Jiangxi is different, and the bride price varies greatly. It is normal for there to be many families.

I would like to appeal to people from other provinces not to overthrow all Jiangxi girls at once. The joke is not funny, really.

How much is the bride price in Jiangxi? What do Jiangxi people think?

Jiangxi bride price has always been a hot topic on the Internet. Netizens once ranked Jiangxi betrothal gifts: about 170,000 yuan in Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, 128,000 yuan in Fuzhou City, 100,000-200,000 yuan in Pingxiang City, about 100,000 yuan in Nanchang City, about 100,000 yuan in Shangrao City, and about 100,000 yuan in Jiujiang City. 88,000 yuan…

Some netizens ranked the bride price situation across the country, and Jiangxi topped the list.

Xiao Huang, born in the 90s, works in a courier company in Gongshu District, and is from Guangfeng District, Shangrao, Jiangxi Province.

He told the reporter, “The average bride price in Guangfeng is less than 200,000 yuan. If it is more, it depends on the strength of the family. If you have money, you will pay more, if you have no money, you will pay less. There are also gifts of tens of thousands of yuan, such as 88,000 yuan.”

“I don’t have a girlfriend yet. If I meet a girl I like, if the other party asks for 300,000 yuan, I will discuss it with her according to my own strength. This matter doesn’t have to be a matter of trying to save face. If I can’t get it out, the woman will Not necessarily persecution. However, there are also some parents of girls whose attitudes may be tough.”

Xiao Cao, who also works in a courier company, said, “My family is from Huangshan, Anhui, and the bride price in our place is usually more than 100,000 yuan. But Jiangxi is definitely higher than ours. Many of my colleagues are from Jiangxi. When they mention the bride price, they don’t hesitate. Shaking his head, he said that for local marriages in Jiangxi, the bride price is very high, unless you marry a girl from another province, or if a girl from Jiangxi marries another province, the bride price may be less.”