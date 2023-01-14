The Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Chad, Mrs. Ellen Thorburn, urges the Transitional Military Council (CMT) to “keep its commitments” so as not to stand in the next elections. A statement made this 1is July, on the occasion of the celebration of the accession of his country to independence.

“For me, American Independence Day represents beginnings and possibilities. The United States is a nation defined by constant renewal and reinvention, guided by fundamental and founding principles. As I reflect on our history, I am struck by the opportunities and challenges our founders faced, and were able to overcome, by embracing these virtues. So, as an American, representing the United States government in Chad, I am honored to have this opportunity to celebrate with you now, because I see Chad taking the first steps of a new beginning, a beginning filled with many possibilities »said Chargé d’Affaires Ellen Thorburn.

“Over the past year, U.S. engagement has focused on ensuring a political transition that includes an inclusive national dialogue, a new constitution, and credible, transparent, and timely elections that lead to a regime civil. My team at the Embassy has worked diligently to help the people of Chad achieve these goals. Our work together continues, guided by principles and virtues, for better governance and the prosperity of the Chadian people. Chad’s new start must follow the will of the people, and it is the responsibility of the Transitional Military Council (CMT) to fulfill its commitments to the citizens of Chad, including that members of the CMT will not stand in the next elections. and that the TMC will adhere to a period of rapid transition, with democratic elections as a mark of the success of the work of the TMC. The United States continues its commitment to help strengthen democracy, anti-corruption efforts, and respect for human rights in Chad, consistent with core American values.”she continued.

“We will continue to emphasize the rule of law, human rights and accountability, and we will focus Embassy efforts on strengthening the civilian institutions that enable Chad’s transitional government to be more attentive to its citizens. Our strong working relationships with host country security and law enforcement institutions, as well as with our international partners, are the primary means by which we support the improvement of human rights. The United States is Chad’s partner in this transition; we want it to succeed. We acknowledge the difficult but rewarding work done towards the completion of the pre-dialogue in Doha and we share your expectations for the successful start of the national dialogue. In addition to the unwavering support that the United States will provide, I also offer you a word of caution. With so many elements of Chadian society involved in the dialogue and generations of entrenched power centers vying for concessions favorable to them, to right past wrongs or to retain power, the talks will fail if each party does not keep in mind the national aspect of the national dialogue. If every group participating in the dialogue works towards a compromise, no group or faction will get everything it seeks. But Chad will experience peace, stability and prosperity.”explained the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Chad.

Chad’s first reaction came from a member of the National Transitional Council (CNT) appointed by the military junta and which serves as the transitional parliament.

“A charge d’affaires of an embassy of a friendly country is not authorized to give lessons to a sovereign country. We are not in the colonial era. It is up to the free and sovereign people of Chad to shape the political future of our country.“, retorted the national councilor Ahmat Bedei Toullomi.