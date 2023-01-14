Yes to Pfizer vaccine against Omicron Ba.4 and Ba.5 for children between 5 and 11 years. IS The circular of the Ministry of Health has been published, incorporating the opinion of the technical-scientific commission of the Medicines Agency, with the green light for Pfizer’s Cominarty vaccine against the Omicron Ba.4 and Ba.5 variants as a booster for children in the 5-11 age group. The serum is recommended for the most fragile children but, at the request of the parents, it can be administered to all those in the age group. In its session of last December 5, AIFA, accepting the opinion expressed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), had already authorized the Original/Omicron BA.4-5 formulation (5/5 micrograms).

Covid, Kraken variant, ECDC: “Dominant in Europe in 1-2 months, but does not give more serious disease”. WHO: “Use masks indoors” by Elena Dusi

January 13, 2023



“The recommendation of the booster dose is extended to children in the 5-11 year age group (included), who present conditions of fragility such as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of SARS-CoV-2 infection” reads the circular .

“Moreover – specifies the ministry – taking into account the indication of use authorized by Ema and Aifa, this formulation may also be made available for the recall of children, in the 5-11 age group (included), who do not present these conditions , at the request of the parent or whoever has parental authority”.