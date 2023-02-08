Nanning Cloud—Nanning News Network (Reporter Huang Dengwen/Photo Lu Shengkang/Video) Winter is a period of high incidence of respiratory diseases. After the implementation of “Class B and B tubes” for new crown virus infection, what is the trend of the number of emergency and severe cases? Can the current beds meet the needs of intensive care? How to protect the health of key populations? On February 3, the reporter came to the Emergency Department and Critical Care Medicine Department of Nanning First People’s Hospital to visit the front line of critical care.

A doctor examines a critically ill patient.

The reporter saw at the scene that the flow of people in fever clinics and emergency departments was stable and orderly. In the intensive care unit of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Li Zhenhua, director of the Emergency and Critical Care Medicine Department of Nanning First People’s Hospital, is performing a detailed bedside B-ultrasound examination on a critically ill patient who had an underlying disease due to infection with the new coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and after active treatment in the hospital, the patient’s condition has improved.

Li Zhenhua, director of the Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine of the First People’s Hospital of Nanning, told reporters: “Since the implementation of the “Class B and B tubes” on January 8, we have “received all the receivables”, expanded the number of respiratory wards to five, and increased Corresponding intensive care equipment. Other general internal medicine wards are also open to accept patients with common new coronavirus infection. Through active oxygen therapy and medication, most of the patients’ conditions are under good control. We have also formulated and implemented medical quality assurance measures. The multidisciplinary experts of the hospital conduct rounds and consultations on the cases in the hospital, implement the standardized treatment plan for the new coronavirus infection, and do everything possible to reduce the severity and death of the disease.”

Patients in Pumiao Town Health Center in Suining District went to see a doctor in a smooth and orderly manner.

It is understood that after the implementation of “Class B and B Management”, the Municipal Health and Health Commission will select a team of 81 experts from the top three hospitals to form a new crown severe medical expert team to take charge of severe cases in 15 counties (cities, districts) in the city. In order to ensure the quality of the treatment of severe cases, we will regularly organize and hold video consultation scheduling meetings for the city’s new crown severe medical treatment, solve problems in the treatment of severe cases in a timely manner.

In terms of the reserve of medical resources for critical care, the city’s secondary medical institutions continued to expand their capacity. The number of open beds in the comprehensive ICU was expanded to 569, the number of convertible ICU beds was 593, and the capacity of invasive ventilators was expanded to 740.

In addition, as the epidemic prevention and control enters a new stage, the city is orderly carrying out dynamic services for key groups such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

Li Zhenhua, director of the Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine of Nanning First People’s Hospital, said: “Although the peak of this wave of severe cases has passed, we must continue to strictly prevent the arrival of the next peak. The hospital’s Critical Care Medicine Department originally had only about 30 comprehensive ICUs for treatment. The unit is now being expanded to about 60, including medicines, medical consumables, treatment equipment, medical staff, etc., have been well stocked, and we will not fight unprepared battles.”

Edit: Ronin

Responsible Editor: Qin Fengni

On-duty editor: Lu Chao

(Author: Huang Lun Shengkang)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.