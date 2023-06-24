Home » After the threats of Wagner’s leader… tightening security measures in Moscow and putting the most important facilities under guard
News

After the threats of Wagner’s leader… tightening security measures in Moscow and putting the most important facilities under guard

by admin
After the threats of Wagner’s leader… tightening security measures in Moscow and putting the most important facilities under guard

Wagner Group founder, Yevgeny Prigogine – Reuters

Russian media reported that security measures have been tightened in the capital, Moscow, and the most important facilities have been placed under guard.

And the Tass news agency quoted a security service as saying that security measures have been tightened, starting from Friday evening, in government headquarters, transportation facilities and other important places in the capital.

This came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military group Wagner, vowed to take revenge for what happened to the Russian army, which “destroyed” its fighters, and pledged to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.

And the commander of Wagner did not provide evidence of his accusations to the Russian army.

In the first Russian response, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Friday that the Russian Federal Security Service had opened a criminal case against Wagner’s chief, accusing him of calling for armed rebellion.

See also  Woman killed in Lentini, husband investigated: "She committed suicide", but for investigators it is not credible

You may also like

Henry Mosquera doubled in Brazil

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday meets the “quasi-summer”...

How Germany loses its groundwater

Cell phones that run out of WhatsApp in...

On Saturday partly sunny, partly cloudy, rain possible...

18 years in prison for a subject who...

CDU plans tax revolution – who would benefit...

[속보] Russia Orders Arrest of Chief Wagner… “Armed...

This weekend road closure in the Plazuela San...

Danube island closed! – Organizers: “Please don’t come...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy