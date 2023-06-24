After the threats of Wagner’s leader… tightening security measures in Moscow and putting the most important facilities under guard

Wagner Group founder, Yevgeny Prigogine – Reuters

Russian media reported that security measures have been tightened in the capital, Moscow, and the most important facilities have been placed under guard.

And the Tass news agency quoted a security service as saying that security measures have been tightened, starting from Friday evening, in government headquarters, transportation facilities and other important places in the capital.

This came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military group Wagner, vowed to take revenge for what happened to the Russian army, which “destroyed” its fighters, and pledged to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.

And the commander of Wagner did not provide evidence of his accusations to the Russian army.

In the first Russian response, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Friday that the Russian Federal Security Service had opened a criminal case against Wagner’s chief, accusing him of calling for armed rebellion.

