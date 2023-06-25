Home » After Wagner’s rebellion… a “special reward” for Russia’s journalists
After Wagner’s rebellion… a “special reward” for Russia’s journalists

by admin
On Sunday, the Russian authorities recommended that journalists and technology workers be granted a day off, in the wake of the rapid events that took place in Russia over the weekend and the accompanying continuous coverage that exhausted media workers.

The armed rebellion, carried out by the leader of the private military group “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, sparked the biggest crisis in Russia in decades, and sent many newsrooms to work around the clock.

The Moscow authorities imposed “combating terrorism” measures, including considering Monday a day off, despite the “Wagner” commander’s retreat from his rebellion on Saturday evening.

