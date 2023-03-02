As of: 03/02/2023 7:47 p.m Opponents of a planned refugee accommodation have again protested in Greifswald. The demonstration was not registered. However, the police allowed the demonstrators to go ahead.

According to the police, 750 demonstrators came to the Greifswald market square on Thursday evening. In front of the town hall, they protested loudly against the planned container village in the Baltic Sea district. At the same time, around 300 people gathered to support the admission of refugees. This protest was registered.

Discussion about smaller alternative locations

The occasion was a meeting of the main committee of the Greifswald citizenship. The members did not discuss publicly what alternatives there are to the planned container village for around 500 refugees. Areas where fewer people could be accommodated were discussed. There was no decision on Thursday. The citizenship will meet them in a special session.

Police had to protect Mayor Fassbinder at Monday’s demo

On Monday, hundreds of people had demonstrated in the Greifswalder Ostseeviertel against the planned accommodation for refugees there. About 500 demonstrators had gathered unannounced at the site of the planned accommodation. At the same time, a meeting of the district representatives took place in a school in the immediate vicinity. The Mayor of Greifswald, Stefan Fassbinder (Greens), also took part for a short time. He had to be protected with a police chain when he left the building because aggressive protesters wanted to confront him. According to the police, there were at least 20 people among the demonstrators who belonged to the right-wing extremist scene.

