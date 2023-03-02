Home News Again protests in Greifswald against planned refugee accommodation | NDR.de – News
News

Again protests in Greifswald against planned refugee accommodation | NDR.de – News

by admin
Again protests in Greifswald against planned refugee accommodation | NDR.de – News

As of: 03/02/2023 7:47 p.m

Opponents of a planned refugee accommodation have again protested in Greifswald. The demonstration was not registered. However, the police allowed the demonstrators to go ahead.

According to the police, 750 demonstrators came to the Greifswald market square on Thursday evening. In front of the town hall, they protested loudly against the planned container village in the Baltic Sea district. At the same time, around 300 people gathered to support the admission of refugees. This protest was registered.

Discussion about smaller alternative locations

The occasion was a meeting of the main committee of the Greifswald citizenship. The members did not discuss publicly what alternatives there are to the planned container village for around 500 refugees. Areas where fewer people could be accommodated were discussed. There was no decision on Thursday. The citizenship will meet them in a special session.

Further information

Accommodation for 500 refugees was to be built in Greifswald. There were protests against this. Smaller locations are now being examined. more

Police had to protect Mayor Fassbinder at Monday’s demo

On Monday, hundreds of people had demonstrated in the Greifswalder Ostseeviertel against the planned accommodation for refugees there. About 500 demonstrators had gathered unannounced at the site of the planned accommodation. At the same time, a meeting of the district representatives took place in a school in the immediate vicinity. The Mayor of Greifswald, Stefan Fassbinder (Greens), also took part for a short time. He had to be protected with a police chain when he left the building because aggressive protesters wanted to confront him. According to the police, there were at least 20 people among the demonstrators who belonged to the right-wing extremist scene.

See also  Instagram in chronological order: what changes and why

Further information

Parchim: Police officers are near a demonstration for the accommodation of refugees on the premises of the Parchim district office. © dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++ Photo: dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Accordingly, families are to be accommodated in the former NVA settlement. Daycare care and security services should be guaranteed on site. more

Greifswald's Lord Mayor Stefan Fassbinder (Greens) © NDR Photo: NDR

3 Min

Greifswald’s Lord Mayor Stefan Fassbinder comments on the protests surrounding the planned refugee accommodation in Greifswald. 3 mins

Police officers and demonstrators at a demonstration against the planned refugee accommodation in Greifswald's Ostseeviertel © Stefan Tretropp Photo: Stefan Tretropp

The police had to protect the mayor from demonstrators at a district representative meeting. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 02.03.2023 | 8:00 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Renowned company reduces its working hours

Dead in the silo: investigations into an accident...

Learning from Lei Feng’s good example, Hunan commends...

The Copa América will be played in the...

Buy Cardano – these options are available

“The Peacock” in Essen: Jürgen Vogel in a...

Rifle between President Gustavo Petro and President of...

Berlin is threatened with the end of road...

Xinhua Review: Firm Confidence in Victory and Forge...

Azure HPC Cache: New caching option, reduced prices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy