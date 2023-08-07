Against Deportes Tolima, Millos wants to start winning

After celebrating the conquest of the Ciudad de Zaragoza Trophy, Millonarios returns to their difficult reality in the Finalization Tournament, to face Deportes Tolima, with the need to start winning.

Those led by Alberto Gamero, have two draws and one defeat in the league, something that is not surprising because in recent seasons their starts have been weak, but after the fourth or fifth date they begin to take off.

His rival tonight (7:30 pm) at the El Campín stadium, led by Juan Cruz Real, has 4 points out of 9 possible, product of a 0-1 defeat against América, a 3-1 victory against Once Caldas and a 1-1 draw with Águilas Doradas.

For today’s duel, Millonarios will have to put together a new defense, in the absence of Juan Pablo Vargas and Alex Moreno.

The central couple would be with Jorge Arias, Oscar Vanegas or Stiven Vega, who initially occupied that position, while Omar Bertel and Elvis Perlaza would go on the wings, although we will have to wait if Gamero decides to keep the four or if he tries again with a defense of five.

The coach has been resting some players. In Spain, for example, he employed Larry Vásquez, Daniel Cataño and Juan Carlos Pereira in the core sector, and Luis Paredes, Juan Carvajal and Beckham Castro on top.

Due to the urgency of obtaining their first victory, it could be thought that, at least, David Silva and Leonardo Castro are in the game, although it must not be forgotten that the idea of ​​the managers and coach Gamero is to give minutes to the players who come of the lower divisions, in order to consolidate them.

Among these elements are Ricardo Rosales, who has just been called up to the Colombia U-23 team; Samuel Asprilla, Dewar Victoria, Juan David Torres, Nicolás Arévalo, Ramiro Brochero, Sander Navarro and Juan Carvajal.

According to the plan designed with the Copa Libertadores in mind next year, the idea is to compete in this tournament, but without the arrival of reinforcements.

That is why Gamero will have to look for a central defender in the lower divisions to give him a hand, in the absence of Vargas, Andrés Llinás and Ahora Moreno.

The opportunity, also today, will be for him to continue rehearsing tactical variants and testing formulas, especially in Attack.

Millionaires in their international matches have scored four goals, two against Crystal Palace and two against Real Zaragoza, but in the local tournament it has been difficult for them.

In three games played, he has only scored one goal and has conceded two. The problem has been that, although he steps on the rival area constantly, he does not finish off the goal.

The blues were once again that team that has the ball, which worries the rival defense, but exceeds its handling of the ball.

For the light blues, the frontal game is more profitable, with three or a maximum of three or four touches of the ball and unloading behind the rival defense, something that has not been done in this tournament.

On the sides of Tolima, Juan Cruz Real wanted to give it intensity and set out the games to put pressure on the opposite field. We will have to wait and see how for the team in the colossus on 57th Street.

Another match that is played today is that of Bucaramanga against Jaguares de Montería. The ‘Leopards’ are first in the league with seven points, they come from drawing Junior in Barranquilla, they have scored 5 goals and conceded 2.

The felines of Montería, under the technical leadership of Pompilio Paéz, add 3 points and seek to consolidate a style of play.

