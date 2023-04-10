The ministries of Health and Social Protection, Science, Technology and Innovation, the National Institute of Health, and the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, signed the memorandum of understanding through which the BogotáBio center will be strengthened, which will facilitate the development of capacities for research, innovate, manufacture, produce, buy, sell, market, distribute, import, export, vaccines and other biological and health technologies.

This initiative seeks to promote national competencies in vaccine production, generation of research and development of biotechnologies and health technologies; aimed at consolidating health and pharmaceutical autonomy that guarantees the timely supply of some biologicals within the country.

This alliance between the national and district governments will strengthen the first Technological Development Center for the production and public research of biologicals in the capital, an initiative currently hosted by the District to carry out scientific and technological activities in research, production, marketing and distribution of biologicals.

towards industrialization

The initiative designed by the Mayor of Bogotá, through the Ministry of Health and the Agency for Higher Education, Science and Technology – ATENEA, for the establishment of a vaccine plant in the city, adheres to the vision of the national government for this moment and will have your support through the Ministries of Science, Technology and Innovation and of Health and Social Protection.

For Minister Carolina Corcho, the technology transfer processes by an expert foreign ally will guarantee the production of vaccines in the short term, and the consolidation of an academic movement for For Minister Carolina Corcho, the technology transfer processes by part of an expert foreign ally, they will guarantee the production of vaccines in the short term, and the consolidation of an academic movement for the training of technicians, engineers, scientists and administrators, which in the perspective of the industrialization of the country and the added value of intelligence , will become a new pole that will contribute to the development of the country and the generation of wealth for all. And surely with benefits for Latin American countries.

health security

With the signing of the Memorandum, progress is made in the commitment to build a dynamic biotechnology sector, at the level of the best in the world, which guarantees timely and equitable access to vaccines, as part of the universal right to health

This coalition will allow, with the leadership of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, to promote cooperative efforts in research, development and innovation in the manufacture of vaccines and other biologics and health technologies, as well as the formation and training of specialized human talent for transfer of knowledge in order to strengthen the capacity of R+D+i in terms of infrastructure.

Arturo Luna, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation highlighted the importance of the alliance: “we celebrate the signing of this memorandum, which is part of our strategic lines in relation to the mission of health security and well-being that seeks to contribute to the recovery of the national capacity in terms of research and development of supplies, devices, medicines, biologicals and other health technologies, in order to respond timely and effectively to eventual health emergencies.