AI video of Republicans against Biden re-election

Supporters of the Republican Party attend a rally with former US President Donald Trump in support of Florida Senator Marco Rubio in the midterm elections, in Miami, Florida, U.S., on November 6, 2022. US midterm elections .and this year they include elections for the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors, as well as many other local seats and electoral issues. (Elections, United States) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The Republicans responded this Tuesday to the formal announcement of President Joe Biden’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 elections with a video generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), where they warn of a dark future if he is re-elected.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), the highest political body of the conservative party, released the 32-second recording entitled “Beat Biden” (let’s defeat Biden).

The video opens with footage of Biden winning the 2020 election and a close-up message reading, “What if the weakest president we’ve ever had was re-elected?”

Immediately afterwards, there is a montage where an alleged invasion of China to Taiwan appears, lines of people for a hypothetical financial collapse, an alleged wave of migrants on the southern border of the US and images of the increase in crime and drugs in San Francisco (California) to end with a photograph of Biden resting his elbows defeated on an office table.

In this way, the Republicans have responded to the video published this morning by the Biden campaign, entitled “Freedom”, to formally announce that he is running for re-election.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said that we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” said the 80-year-old president, who has chosen Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate, with whom he already ran in the 2020 elections.

Biden could fight in 2024 with former US president, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), whom he already defeated in 2020. Trump has announced his intention to compete for the Republican nomination in the party’s primaries despite the fact that He is involved in several judicial problems and has already been formally charged in a criminal case in New York. EFE

