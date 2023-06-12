“Air Defender” takes off without major disruptions to civil air traffic

Air Force Chief Gerhartz: No saber rattling

On Monday, Gerhartz tried to counteract the impression that it was saber-rattling in the direction of Russia: “We’re doing everything we can to ensure that it doesn’t escalate,” said the lieutenant general on RBB’s Inforadio. As an example, he added: “We will not make any flights towards Kaliningrad.” Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea, just over 500 kilometers as the crow flies from Berlin.

Defense Commissioner Högl: signal to Russia

Die Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl, sees “Air Defender” as a message to Moscow. Russia’s attack on Ukraine shows how important the maneuver is, she said at the Wunstdorf air base, where she watched the start of the maneuver with Gerhartz: “Of course it’s a massive presence. It’s also important to send a clear signal to Russia broadcast, but it should also be balanced and differentiated.”

Aviation Industry: Disruptions will increase