The apples of Aism to make “multiple sclerosis disappear” return to the squares of 22 Belluno municipalities between today and Sunday.

The Belluno section sets up its stands in front of the churches and supermarkets of the province. With a 10 euro donation you will receive a bag of almost 2 kilos of excellent Granny Smith, Golden or Noared apples. The funds raised will then be used to guarantee and enhance services for people with multiple sclerosis and to support scientific research in the fight against this severe, chronic, unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system. A disease that mainly affects young people and women, with a ratio of 2 to 1 compared to men.

It is also possible to book your apples by phone at 0437 981680 or 366 6125610. At the same addresses you can also get more information on the pathology and on Aism, the only organization in our country that has been intervening at 360 degrees on sclerosis for more than 50 years. multiple.

Here’s where to find Aism apples: in Belluno, Kanguro supermarkets in via Gregorio XVI and Emisfero in the airport area (only tomorrow), in Ponte nelle Alpi Famila (only tomorrow) and in viale Roma 64: at Kanguro di Sedico (tomorrow), in via Roma in Soverzene (tomorrow and Sunday), in piazza San Lorenzo in Lamosano (tomorrow and Sunday), at Kanguro di Mel (tomorrow), in Tambre (tomorrow and Sunday), in Val di Zoldo (tomorrow and Sunday), in Cesiomaggiore at the Soppelsa food shop (tomorrow and Sunday), in piazza della Libertà in Agordo (tomorrow), in Cibiana (tomorrow and Sunday), in Feltre nei Famila (tomorrow and Sunday) and in via Roma (today), in Pedavena (tomorrow and Sunday), Cencenighe in piazza della Chiesa (tomorrow and Sunday), in Pieve di Cadore at the A&O supermarket and in piazza Tiziano (tomorrow and Sunday), in Alleghe in piazza Kennedy (tomorrow and Sunday), in Caprile (tomorrow), in Falcade (tomorrow and Sunday), in Sovramonte (tomorrow and Sunday), in Calalzo in piazza IV Novembre (tomorrow and Sunday) and at Eurospar (tomorrow), at the Super W in Lozzo (tomorrow and Sunday), n Corso Italia in Cortina (today and Sunday).