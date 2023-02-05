Home News Alak presents ‘Zolo’, a new stage in his musical career
News

Alak presents ‘Zolo’, a new stage in his musical career

by admin
Alak presents ‘Zolo’, a new stage in his musical career

The video, produced by Rabbit House and directed by Valentin Sergienkowith whom he had previously worked, is a very successful audiovisual piece for what the artist wants to project in terms of image, shots, costumes and all aesthetics in general.

This song is the reason why he is in a more authentic musical phase and which identifies him better, with rhythms from corridos to punk bases, and he plans to continue exploring his identity more and more, or – as he puts it – “evolving”.

See the video clip of ‘Zolo’:

See also  Zhao Wei was banned overnight, and the outside world has several French wineries | blocked on the whole network | lost contact | huanzhugege

You may also like

Pigeon that was dyed for baby shower was...

Napoli beat Spezia 3-0 and establishes itself as...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 8,...

This will be the cell of John Poulos

“You have to get people to watch Colombian...

In isolated incidents armed men kidnapped two people...

Be careful, with change in Colpensiones you could...

Museo de la Chicha: the contribution of Alfredo...

Blockades in Rubiales affect oil production and can...

They find a man who disappeared in Magdalena

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy